Virginia Tech reclaims the Commonwealth Cup, downing UVA

Armstrong’s interception was the low point in a disappointing night all around for a Virginia offense that averaged 43.3 points per game its last four outings, all wins.

The Cavaliers were held to their second-lowest point total of the season. Armstrong finished 25 for 46 for 259 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked four times.

Burmeister got the start at quarterback for the Hokies and played the entire game instead of Hendon Hooker, who couldn’t finish last weekend’s loss to Clemson because he was struggling with the cold weather. That apparently led to the switch behind center this week. Hooker was available to play Saturday against the Cavaliers, but did not.

The Tech win figures to take some heat off embattled coach Justin Fuente. The team’s losing streak had led to speculation that the school might seek donors to help pay the fifth-year coach’s $10 million buyout. Fuente is just 19-18 the past three seasons.

A second-straight loss to rival UVA might have led to change. Instead, Fuente’s club played one of its best games of the season.

It’s unclear what’s next for both teams. There is no win requirement for bowl eligibility this season, so both programs could receive invitations to postseason games, though Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall has indicated his team might not be interested in extending the season any longer.