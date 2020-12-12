Virginia Tech reclaims the Commonwealth Cup, downing UVA

BLACKSBURG – The Commonwealth Cup didn’t stay in Virginia’s possession for long.
Khalil Herbert and Virginia Tech ended the regular-season the way they started it – piling up rushing yards and winning –downing rival Virginia 33-15 on Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak and, more significantly, reclaiming the Cup it had held for 15 years before last season’s defeat in Charlottesville.
On an unseasonably warm night for mid-December at Lane Stadium, Khalil Herbert ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, heating up in the first quarter and absolutely cooking in a dominant second period.
The Kansas transfer who became Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015, broke the game open with his 76-yard scoring run, turner on the burners and simply outracing UVA’s Nick Grant and De’Vante Cross to the end zone.
That put the Hokies (5-6, 5-5 ACC) up 20-7 with 4:26 to go before halftime. Tech added another big play, a 60-yard scoring pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson, who slipped out of a Cross attempted tackle, and raced to the end zone to cap the first half onslaught.
In all, Tech racked up 331 first-half yards – its second highest total of the season and the most allowed by Virginia this year – in building a 27-7 halftime advantage.
UVA (5-5, 4-5) started to fight back in the second half, trimming its deficit to 30-15 after Brennan Armstrong hit tight end Tony Poljian for a 23-yard score, then found Terrell Jana for a two-point conversion. But after a stop by the Cavaliers’ defense, Armstrong threw an interception right into the hands of Tech’s Dorian Strong, setting up Brian Johnson’s fourth field goal of the night and killing hopes for a comeback.
Armstrong’s interception was the low point in a disappointing night all around for a Virginia offense that averaged 43.3 points per game its last four outings, all wins.
The Cavaliers were held to their second-lowest point total of the season. Armstrong finished 25 for 46 for 259 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked four times.
Burmeister got the start at quarterback for the Hokies and played the entire game instead of Hendon Hooker, who couldn’t finish last weekend’s loss to Clemson because he was struggling with the cold weather. That apparently led to the switch behind center this week. Hooker was available to play Saturday against the Cavaliers, but did not.
The Tech win figures to take some heat off embattled coach Justin Fuente. The team’s losing streak had led to speculation that the school might seek donors to help pay the fifth-year coach’s $10 million buyout. Fuente is just 19-18 the past three seasons.
A second-straight loss to rival UVA might have led to change. Instead, Fuente’s club played one of its best games of the season.
It’s unclear what’s next for both teams. There is no win requirement for bowl eligibility this season, so both programs could receive invitations to postseason games, though Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall has indicated his team might not be interested in extending the season any longer.