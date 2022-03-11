Virginia Tech routs UNC to advance to its first-ever ACC title game

NEW YORK – On Friday night in Brooklyn, the phoenix wore orange.

Virginia Tech, which lost seven of its first nine ACC games this season, completed its rise from the bottom of the league standings, dominating North Carolina in the semifinals of the conference tournament to reach Saturday night’s championship game for the first-time in program history.

The Hokies, who lost both regular-season meetings with the Tar Heels, used a dominant start to the second half to win their third game in as many days, dropping UNC 72-59 in a physical and feisty contest.

Freshman guard Darius Maddox led Tech with 20 points, going 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and senior forward Keve Aluma, frustrated by a lack of foul calls all night, still powered his way to 18 points. The win might be enough to earn the Hokies an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, but they’d prefer to remove all doubt by beating Duke on Saturday and claiming the league’s automatic bid.

Carolina forward Armando Bacot, the former Trinity Episcopal star, scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Playing in the ACC semifinals for the first time since 2011, and hunting the program’s first-ever title game appearance Tech amazingly survived a stretch where it missed 11 straight shots. In that time, Carolina couldn’t take command of the game, which remained tied 14-14 with 7:53 left before the break.

The Hokies followed that slump by hitting six straight shots and taking a 27-22 lead with 3:55 to play until halftime.

Virginia Tech went to the locker room up , then opened the second half with a 9-0 spurt that pushed their margin to 38-26.