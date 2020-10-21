Virginia Tech set to thrive after surviving secondary shuffle

After testing positive for COVID-19 during the week, Divine Deablo knew he’d be missing Virginia Tech’s Oct. 3 game against Duke. The following week, as the Hokies were preparing to play North Carolina, the senior safety clung to hope he might be cleared in time to play.
So, isolated in his apartment, Deablo tried to stay ready. He did push-ups and sit-ups, and studied video of the Tar Heels’ offense.
“It was a rough stretch,” Deablo said this week. “I was really mad I couldn’t be out there with my guys.”
Of course, Deablo – who missed the loss at North Carolina but returned to the field this past weekend for the home win over Boston College – isn’t the only one of Virginia Tech’s guys in the defensive backfield who has missed games this season. No position group was hit harder by positive tests and contact tracing than the Hokies’ secondary.
Through the first four games, Tech has never had the same two starting safeties or the same two starting cornerbacks. Five different safeties have started and five different cornerbacks.
The team played its first two games without new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who also coaches the safeties. Cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, a new addition to the staff this year, called the defense in the season opener, then missed games himself.
At one point in the loss to North Carolina, linebacker Alan Tisdale slid back to play safety, essentially playing man-to-man on the tight end as the Hokies adapted on the fly.
“It’s tough because communication is very different with somebody else out there,” said Deablo, who started the season opener against North Carolina State at free safety and the last game against Boston College at rover. “He might not know as much, so we’ve got to talk more to him, but it’s also pretty cool that a lot of people can play different positions and I’m proud of the guys for doing that.”
That list has included Devin Taylor, the transfer cornerback from Illinois State who started at free safety against BC.
“Really, I didn’t have much experience,” said Taylor. “Coach needed somebody to step in, fill a void. That’s what I did.”
It includes walk-on Tyler Matheny, who started at free safety against Duke and at rover against North Carolina. It includes true freshman Keonta Jenkins, who started the first two games.
Armani Chatman, Brion Murray, Dorian Strong, Nadir Thompson and Jermaine Waller have all started games at cornerback.
“I feel good when we get all our guys in there,” said coach Justin Fuente. “It’s just been a little bit of shuffling the deck. I’d like to get a little bit of consistency; hopefully we will, in terms of guys playing together and playing at one spot and not moving around all over the place. Hopefully, that’s on the horizon for us.”
Despite all that shuffling and disruption, Tech is 3-1 this season. The statistics aren’t great. The Hokies rank 11th in the 15-team ACC in scoring defense, giving up 31.2 points per game. They’re 12th in total defense (473.8 yards per game), 12th against the run (191.8) and 13th against the pass (282).
But they sit in a three-way tie for third place in the conference going into Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.
The last time out, they held Boston College to just 14 points and there’s hope that this weekend, the defense will be the closest to full strength it’s been this season.
“A lot of it is behind us,” said Deablo. “We’re looking forward to just keep working toward getting better and trying to be a great defense – amazing defense, actually.”
Perhaps the most convincing sign that things are getting back to as normal as possible under the circumstances? Fuente looked at the 40-14 victory over the Eagles with a typically-critical coach’s eye.
“I’m happy with the outcome but the outcome shouldn’t jade our evaluation of what actually occurred,” said Fuente. “We still had far too many mistakes that we made out there. I think a little bit of that is due to, guys haven’t played together. … I think it’s pretty clear when we watch the film as coaches, that there’s a lot of work to be done.”