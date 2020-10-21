Virginia Tech set to thrive after surviving secondary shuffle

At one point in the loss to North Carolina, linebacker Alan Tisdale slid back to play safety, essentially playing man-to-man on the tight end as the Hokies adapted on the fly.

“It’s tough because communication is very different with somebody else out there,” said Deablo, who started the season opener against North Carolina State at free safety and the last game against Boston College at rover. “He might not know as much, so we’ve got to talk more to him, but it’s also pretty cool that a lot of people can play different positions and I’m proud of the guys for doing that.”

That list has included Devin Taylor, the transfer cornerback from Illinois State who started at free safety against BC.

“Really, I didn’t have much experience,” said Taylor. “Coach needed somebody to step in, fill a void. That’s what I did.”

It includes walk-on Tyler Matheny, who started at free safety against Duke and at rover against North Carolina. It includes true freshman Keonta Jenkins, who started the first two games.

Armani Chatman, Brion Murray, Dorian Strong, Nadir Thompson and Jermaine Waller have all started games at cornerback.