Virginia Tech softball bows out of ACC tournament with loss to Clemson

PITTSBURGH — The Virginia Tech softball team will be entering the NCAA tournament on a losing note.

Fifth-seeded and 15th-ranked Clemson knocked off the second-ranked and top-seeded Hokies 4-1 in an ACC semifinal Friday.

The Hokies (41-7) were seeking to win the ACC tournament for the first time in 14 years. But they will not be adding the tournament crown to the ACC regular-season title they won this year.

“It’d be really cool to win [the ACC tournament], but obviously now there’s a bigger picture than just the ACC tournament,” losing pitcher Emma Lemley said. “We’ve just got to take our loss, move on with it and use it as fuel for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got a long ways to go.”

The NCAA tournament selection show will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. The Hokies, who are ranked second in the national polls and in the NCAA’s RPI ratings, will no doubt reap an at-large NCAA bid. Tech is a safe bet to host an NCAA regional for the first time. Should the Hokies win that regional, they are a safe bet to host a super regional as well.

Tech was looking to make the title game of the single-elimination ACC tournament for the first time in 10 years. But the Hokies saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end.

“It’s definitely not the outcome that you’re looking for, but we have to realize we have more to play next week,” said catcher Mackenzie Lawter, who scored Tech’s lone run Friday. “We can’t dwell on this loss.”

Hokies coach Pete D’Amour was not fretting about losing in the semifinals.

“It’s single elimination,” he said. “We won the regular season. We’re second in RPI. I’m not concerned.”

Virginia Tech had swept a three-game series at Clemson (39-14) in early March.

“We definitely love a challenge and this was probably the biggest one we’ve had all year — in the tournament, facing a team who had swept us,” said Clemson shortstop Alia Logoleo, who smacked two solo homers Friday.

“We really had nothing to lose, so might as well give it everything you’ve got.”

Clemson ace Valerie Cagle (15-7) lost twice to Tech in the regular season, but the all-ACC first-team pick held the Hokies to four hits Friday.

Lemley (15-6), the ACC freshman of the year, pitched a five-hitter. She struck out six and walked two.

“They did a good job of picking out pitches they could hit,” she said.

Logoleo homered off Lemley to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the second.

“I had not a great series against them [in March], so I knew I had to make adjustments this game,” Logeleo said.

“[The pitch] was supposed to be outside and it didn’t quite get to the point I wanted it to,” Lemley said. “Right when she hit it, I knew it was going out.”

The Tigers added a run in the fourth. McKenzie Clark walked. Marissa Guimbarda hit an infield single, with third baseman Bre Peck fielding the grounder and making a wild throw to first. Clark scored on the error. It was Peck’s team-high 12th error of the year.

In the fifth, Clemson’s Sam Russ tripled and scored on Areille Oda’s sacrifice fly.

The Hokies got on the board in the sixth. Lawter had an infield single and advanced on a wild pitch. After Cameron Fagan had an infield hit, Emma Ritter drove in a run with a fielder’s choice grounder.

In the seventh, Logoleo belted her second homer of the game and her 14th of the year.

“I had thrown a few pitches outside and I think she kind of had an idea where I was going to throw it,” Lemley said.

Tech had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Lawter grounded out to end the game.

On Thursday night, sixth-seeded Virginia (27-24) saw its season send with a 5-3 loss to No. 3 seed Florida State (50-5).