Virginia Tech softball team a 'talented bunch,' has risen to No. 5 in the nation

This is shaping up to be a special season for the Virginia Tech softball team.

The Hokies, who were ranked 10th in the preseason, have lived up to the hype — and then some.

Virginia Tech, which is 25-3 overall, is ranked No. 5 in the USA Today coaches Top 25 poll for the second straight week. The Hokies are atop the ACC standings with an 11-0 league mark.

“There’s a professionalism about our team that you get with maturity,” coach Pete D’Amour said Tuesday in a phone interview. “The first [team] meeting of the year, I said this team could go to a World Series. You could talk about it, but you’ve got to be able to perform. And they’ve been able to perform so far.

“We’re a talented bunch.”

The Hokies had to hit the road for the NCAA regionals and super regionals last year, yet they still managed to finish just one win shy of advancing to the Women’s College World Series.

“When you’re one game away from the World Series, you either get motivated or you’re content,” D’Amour said. “Our kids came back hungry.”

Thanks to their success against a challenging schedule, the Hokies are No. 3 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings this year. So Tech seems on track to not only host an NCAA regional this year but also — should they win that regional — a super regional series as well.

“That’s why we played the schedule we played, is to hopefully be where we are right now,” D’Amour said. “The nonconference [schedule] was to put us in a position to have an RPI [good enough] to host regionals.

“Going into the season, I thought we had the pitching to compete against anybody, and that’s coming to fruition.”

Fifth-year senior ace Keely Rochard is 13-2 with a 1.13 ERA, 165 strikeouts and 24 walks in 92 2/3 innings. The All-American ranks sixth nationally in strikeouts per seven innings (12.5).

“Her changeup has been not as sharp as it has been in the past,” D’Amour said. “The feel of her changeup is coming. When she’s got her changeup going, it’s pretty devastating.”

Rochard’s workload is not as heavy as it was last year. D’Amour entered this season wanting to find a No. 2 starter for the team’s ACC weekend series, and freshman Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) has emerged to fill that role.

Lemley is 10-1 with a 1.32 ERA, 117 strikeouts and 19 walks in 63 2/3 innings.

“She’s not afraid to compete,” D’Amour said. “She’s got the physical ability and the mentality to play at our level, and she had it from Day 1.”

Lemley was named the ACC co-pitcher of the week on Tuesday in recognition of her two wins last week, when she threw a no-hitter against Longwood and a four-hitter against Pittsburgh.

“Her rise … it’s faster than Keely’s and it sometimes spins better,” D’Amour said. “When you’ve got that combination and you’re throwing upper 60s, it’s pretty successful. And her changeup has come a long way.”

Lemley has not been the only impact freshman on the veteran squad. Third baseman Bre Peck is batting .348 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

“She might have the most power of any kid I’ve ever coached,” D’Amour said. “Physically, she’s as talented as anybody we go against.”

The Hokies rank 16th nationally in batting average (.328). Sophomore right fielder Emma Ritter ranks 13th nationally among individuals with a batting average of .467, way up from .257 last season. She also has five homers and 26 RBIs.

“Sometimes it clicks as a freshman. Sometimes it takes the sophomore year,” D’Amour said.

One of D’Amour’s preseason goals was for his team to hit more homers than last year. After smacking 60 homers last season, the Hokies have belted 30 homers so far this season — and that’s despite having to play their first five games in a tournament in a Florida ballpark with deep fences.

“We’re hitting balls really hard,” D’Amour said. “It was hard to judge our offense at the beginning of the year because our strength of schedule was so good, but our offense is significantly better than it was last year.”

D’Amour also wanted his infield defense to be better than it was last year. Peck, shortstop Kelsey Bennett, second baseman Cameron Fagan and first baseman Jayme Bailey have achieved that goal.

“Bennett, … she’s got the best hands of anybody in our league and arguably the strongest infield arm,” D’Amour said.

Tech has beaten nationally ranked foes Northwestern, Kentucky and Missouri in nonleague play, with more nonconference tests to come. The Hokies will play a three-game series at No. 22 Central Florida (29-7) on Sunday and Monday and will visit No. 13 Tennessee on April 20.

The Hokies’ only losses came at then-No. 2 Alabama, which beat Tech 1-0 and 2-0, and at Charlotte.

In conference play, Tech boasts a three-game sweep at nationally ranked Clemson.

The Hokies, who finished fourth in the ACC standings last year, will visit second-ranked Florida State (30-2, 16-2) for a three-game series April 8-10.