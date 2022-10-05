Virginia Tech standing by QB Grant Wells, even as offense continues to falter

Jadan Blue knows Grant Wells needs support from his wide receivers, on and off the field.

Yes, Blue and the rest of the Virginia Tech receiving corps need to do a better job getting open and making plays for the team’s struggling quarterback. But Blue said he’s also trying to be mindful to have Wells's back on the sideline, in the locker room and at practice.

“If he’s going to be the guy that’s out there, you’ve got to encourage him, you’ve got to let him know that we believe in him,” said Blue. “Because at the end of the day, your voice has so much power.”

Wells, the transfer from Marshall who won an offseason competition with South Carolina transfer Jason Brown for the starting job, will be the guy who’s out there, behind center for the Hokies, who are coming off back-to-back blowout losses to West Virginia and North Carolina and head to Pittsburgh as two-touchdown underdogs Saturday.

First-year coach Brent Pry made that clear after this past weekend’s 41-10 loss to the Tar Heels.

“Obviously, we’ve got to play better, and Grant knows that, but it’s not just Grant,” said Pry, who put Brown in the game in the fourth quarter, along with other backups, when the outcome was already clear. “He’s not immune, just like everybody else, he’s not going to play the perfect game, but I thought he still made some good throws tonight. He made some good runs tonight. We’ll look at the film. But Grant’s our quarterback.”

Tech has scored just 10 points in each of its past two games, the first time that's happened since 1989.

A year ago, Wells quarterbacked Marshall to a 7-6 season, throwing for 3,532 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while completing 66.3% of his passes.

This year, after five games, Wells is on pace to throw for over one thousand fewer yards (2,556), three fewer scores (13) and three more interceptions (16), while completing 60.5% of his throws. Still, Pry defended his quarterback’s play again after Saturday’s loss.

“About 90% of the time, maybe even more, Grant’s really on cue and doing some good things,” said Pry. “There’s just a handful of plays each game that you kind of scratch your head at. You kind of work through those and have him gain some understanding and move forward. For the most part he’s doing everything we hoped he could do.”

Of course, Marshall also surrounded Wells with more playmakers. Nine members of the Herd caught touchdown passes last season and nine had receptions that went for 45 yards or more. This season, Tech (2-3, 1-1) hasn’t had anywhere near that depth or pop – four Hokies have touchdown catches and the team’s longest pass play is a 43-yard completion to Kaleb Smith.

Wells pointed to some successful stretches against Carolina as a sign the offense is capable for more than it’s been producing.

“I think everybody in the offensive room is frustrated with how we’re playing offensively right now,” he said of a unit averaging just 18.2 points per game, the third lowest mark in the ACC. “We have to be consistent. We moved the ball just as good as anybody late in the first half. That has to build our confidence that we can do that anytime.”

The good news, when comparing Wells play with the Herd to his production so far with the Hokies, is that he got off to a similarly sloppy start to last season in terms of ball security, before tightening things up. Wells threw nine of his 13 interceptions in Marshall’s first six games. He was picked off just four times in the final seven contests.

Tech is hoping to see similar improvement, especially as Wells gets more comfortable with his new coaches and teammates, and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn get a firmer handle on what their new passer does well, and what he struggles with.

“The relationship continues to grow and build,” said Pry. “Those guys that are fifth and sixth year quarterbacks, guys that have had the same coordinator for multiple years, things like that, those guys tend to play very well. You’re in a system and the better you know a system, the more comfortable you are with the play caller, with your position coach, the better.”