Virginia Tech stuns top-seeded Duke to win ACC championship

NEW YORK – Mike Krzyzewski’s final ACC tournament game turned out to be Virginia Tech’s first-ever ACC championship.

Hunter Cattoor scored 31 points, going 7 for 9 from 3-point range, as the seventh-seeded Hokies stunned top-seeded Duke, 82-67, on Saturday night at Barclays Center.

"I don't think a lot of people thought we would do this or even end up with a positive record," said forward Keve Aluma. "It means everything. I think it just shows that this team was resilient and that we fight."

Cattoor was named tournament MVP.

"I just felt like I was in my front yard, shooting," said Cattoor. "I dreamed of moments like this, and it happened, so I'm grateful."

Aluma added 20 points and 10 rebounds as Tech, which started the season 2-7 in ACC play, handled Duke’s trio of freshmen stars – Paolo Banchero, Trevor Keels and A.J. Griffin – in impressive fashion.

Justyn Mutts, who played strong defense all night on Banchero, put the exclamation point on the win with a two-handed dunk with 2:27 left put Tech up 76-64. Mutts celebrated after the game making snow angels in the maroon and orange confetti that covered court.

Tech hit its first four attempts from 3-point range, going up 14-10 after Murphy’s second 3 in the first 3:40 of play. But from there, Duke went on a 6-0 run spurred by three Tech turnovers.

The Hokies suffered a stretch of 5:49 without scoring a point but still only trailed 16-14.

The Blue Devils led 29-27 with 6:35 to go before halftime, but Tech used an 8-0 to regain the lead. It went to the locker room up 42-39.

The Hokies lost their first four ACC games on their way to a 2-7 start to league play. But entering Saturday, Tech had won 12 of its last 14 games.

Virginia Tech’s last conference title came in 1979, when it won the Metro Conference championship.

"I think they're the team they thought they were going to be at the beginning of the year," said Krzyzewski. "They hung in there, and they probably got tougher, built more character, and became so close, and it shows up in these last 15 games or so that they've played."

Tech’s run in Brooklyn included an overtime win against Clemson, one that saw freshman guard Darius Maddox author the most memorable shot of this tournament, canning a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hokies a 76-75 win over a Tigers team that had just beaten them in the regular-season finale.

Thursday, Tech took down second-seeded Notre Dame, 87-80, holding off a late rally by the Irish thanks, in part, to a pair of 3-pointers in the final 2:40 by Storm Murphy.

Then came Friday’s semifinal matchup with North Carolina, which beat Tech twice in the regular season and handed Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski a loss in his final home game at Cameron Indoor. The Hokies had perhaps their best game of the year, leading by as many as 20 in the second half to advance to the program’s first-ever ACC championship game.