Virginia Tech to face South Carolina in 2025 Chick-fil-A game

Virginia Tech football will play South Carolina in the 2025 Chick-fil-A game in Atlanta, setting up a possible matchup with Shane Beamer, the former Hokies player and assistant and son of hall of fame coach Frank Beamer.

Though the game was scheduled before the Gamecocks hired Beamer last month, his potential presence on the opposing sideline elevates the game’s status. It also means Tech will open with back-to-back SEC games that year, playing Vanderbilt in Week 2.

“Any time you open a season in a premier event like the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against a quality opponent like Virginia Tech, it’s exciting for our players, staff and fans and helps in our recruiting efforts," Beamer said in a statement released Friday. "Having been part of this game before, I know it’s run in a first-class manner and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

The game will be played Sunday, Aug. 31 or Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and it will air nationally on either ABC or ESPN.

The Hokies are 7-11 all-time against South Carolina, but the two teams haven’t met since 1991.