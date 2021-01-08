Virginia Tech to face South Carolina in 2025 Chick-fil-A game

Virginia Tech football will play South Carolina in the 2025 Chick-fil-A game in Atlanta, setting up a possible matchup with Shane Beamer, the former Hokies player and assistant and son of hall of fame coach Frank Beamer.
Though the game was scheduled before the Gamecocks hired Beamer last month, his potential presence on the opposing sideline elevates the game’s status. It also means Tech will open with back-to-back SEC games that year, playing Vanderbilt in Week 2.
“Any time you open a season in a premier event like the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against a quality opponent like Virginia Tech, it’s exciting for our players, staff and fans and helps in our recruiting efforts," Beamer said in a statement released Friday. "Having been part of this game before, I know it’s run in a first-class manner and we’re happy to be a part of it.”
The game will be played Sunday, Aug. 31 or Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and it will air nationally on either ABC or ESPN.
The Hokies are 7-11 all-time against South Carolina, but the two teams haven’t met since 1991.
“Our team always looks forward to the opportunity to play in ‘trophy games’ and I’m sure our team relish the chance to compete for ‘The Old Leather Helmet’ trophy against South Carolina in the 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “I know our players enjoy playing in NFL venues and I’m sure our fans will also appreciate cheering on the Hokies as we square off with an SEC opponent in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
This will be Virginia Tech’s first appearance in the annual kickoff game since losing to Alabama 35-10 in 2013.
This year’s game between Virginia and Georgia was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It should be an intriguing matchup with Shane Beamer coaching against his father’s former team," said Gary Stokan, CEO and President of Peach Bowl Inc., which runs the game. "I also fully expect Coach Fuente will have his Hokies ready to play against a formidable SEC opponent.”
The meeting with South Carolina brings Tech's total upcoming games against SEC teams to nine. It previously announced home-and-home series with Alabama, Mississippi and Vanderbilt.
The 43-year-old Beamer, who played for the Hokies for his father from 1991-1995, worked stints as an assistant at Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma, before returning the Gamecocks for his first head coaching position.
Tech also announced the football series with Penn State is off for now, though the teams have an agreement to discuss scheduling each other at some point in the future. PSU was scheduled to make its first-ever visit to Lane Stadium this season, another game canceled due to the reshuffling of schedules because of the virus.
The teams were scheduled to meet in State College, Pa. in 2025, but Tech's Chick-fil-A appearance replaces that game.
