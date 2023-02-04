BLACKSBURG – Virginia’s normally impenetrable interior defense faced a challenge defending Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts on Saturday – cover him one-on-one and risk him getting to the rim or double-team him and open itself to being shredded by his passes.

The Cavaliers’ defense was a little bit off and Mutts was very much on.

He scored 17 points and had eight assists and guard Sean Pedulla matched his career-high with 22 points as Virginia Tech snapped No. 6 Virginia’s seven-game win streak, downing its rival 74-68 on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

“When we had a lapse or breakdown, they made us pay,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “And every time we were around it and the game was tight and either we just weren’t as plugged in or missed a coverage or being in the right spot, boom it was a bucket.”

Moving the ball, finding cutters and scoring in the paint, the Hokies never trailed, scoring the most points against UVa in an ACC game this season.

And Mutts’s ability to play against the pack-line defense was at the center of that.

“Every time we trapped him, he made us pay,” said Virginia forward Jayden Gardner. “When the game plan’s to trap him, you just have to live with it.”

Gardner led Virginia with 20 points, Kihei Clark scored 17 and Reece Beekman added 15, but the Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3 ACC) lost for the first time since a 68-65 setback at Pittsburgh on Jan. 4.

“It’s tough when a team gets you out of your game plan,” said Gardner. “When a team has you on your heels and toes, and you’re worried about the guards to start the game, and they go inside, it’s tough.”

Tech senior guard Hunter Cattoor, who struggled missing his first six shots of the game, came alive in the second half. His 3-pointer with 5:10 to play helped Tech (14-9, 4-8) seal its third win over rival UVa in the last five meetings.

Cattoor finished with 10 points, hitting three second-half 3-pointers.

“He gets super-hot in a matter of seconds,” said Mutts.

In front of a jam-packed student section and raucous crowd, the Hokies improved to 11-2 at home this season.

“Great college atmosphere. I told the guys, that’s fun to compete in that … but it’s not fun to lose,” said Bennett. “The heart was there, but to win in this setting against a team that’s playing good basketball and Tech is, they’ve got the players – you’ve got to be heart and smart.”

Virginia Tech went ahead on the game’s first basket, scoring when Mutts got position inside against Armaan Franklin and scored 1:23 into the contest, putting the Hokies up 2-0. They would not trail at any point.

The Hokies went up by as many as nine in the first half, leading 26-17 after a free throw by MJ Collins with 7:01 to go before the break.

Virginia pulled back within a shot, outscoring Tech 13-6 over the final seven minutes of the half and went to the locker room down 32-30.

Cattoor, who was defended by Beekman for much of the game, missed his first three 3-point attempts before knocking down one that put Tech ahead 49-42 with 10:42 left. That was part of a 14-5 run that saw the Hokies swell their margin to 55-45.

Virginia pulled within four, down 65-61 with 1:39 to go. Beekman, who hit tough, contested shots all game, but that would be as close as the Cavaliers would get, not taking a single lead in a game for the first time all season.

UVa will need to tighten its defense quickly. It hosts North Carolina State on Tuesday night and the Wolfpack are the ACC’s highest scoring team this season, averaging 79.9 points per game.

“We’ve got of big games coming up,” said Beekman. “We just want to get everybody on the same page, get everybody to be locked in and I think we’ll be fine.”