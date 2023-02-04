BLACKSBURG – Sean Pedulla matched his career high, scoring 22 points, and Justyn Mutts added 17 and eight assists as Virginia Tech snapped No. 6 Virginia’s seven-game win streak, winning 74-68 on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

Moving the ball and scoring in the paint, the Hokies never trailed, scoring the most points against UVa in an ACC game this season.

Hunter Cattoor, who struggled missing his first six shots of the game, came alive in the second half. His 3-pointer with 5:10 to play helped Tech (14-9, 4-8 ACC) seal its third win over rival UVa in the last five meetings.

Cattoor finished with 10 points as the Hokies improved to 11-2 at home this season. Tech scored 40 of its points in the paint.

Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 20 points, Kihei Clark scored 17 and Reece Beekman added 15, but the Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3) lost for the first time since a 68-65 setback at Pittsburgh on Jan. 4.

Virginia Tech went ahead on the game’s first basket, scoring when Mutts got position inside against Armaan Franklin and scored 1:23 into the contest, putting the Hokies up 2-0. They would not trail in the first half, a 20-minute period marked by outstanding defense on both ends and tremendous offensive ball movement by Tech.

The Hokies went up by as many as nine, leading 26-17 after a free throw by MJ Collins with 7:01 to go before the break.

Virginia pulled back within a shot, outscoring Tech 13-6 over the final seven minutes of the half and went to the locker room down 32-30.

The Hokies came out to start the second half on an 6-2 run, scoring inside, getting driving baskets from Grant Basile and Justyn Mutts, then a backdoor cut for a dunk by Mutts to go up 38-32.

UVa responded with six straight points, tying the game 38-38 with 15:09 to go.

Cattoor, who was defended by Beekman for much of the game, missed his first six shots before knocking down a 3-pointer that put Tech ahead 49-42 with 10:42 left. That was part of a 14-5 run that saw the Hokies swell their margin to 55-45.

Virginia pulled within four, down 65-61 with 1:39 to go. Beekman, who hit tough, contested shots all game, but that would be as close as the Cavaliers would get, not taking a single lead in a game for the first time all season.