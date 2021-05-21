Virginia Tech upsets host Arizona State in NCAA softball regional

The Virginia Tech softball team is one victory away from winning an NCAA regional for only the second time in its history.
The 21st-ranked Hokies knocked off 12th-ranked and regional host Arizona State 8-2 in the winners’ bracket final Friday in Tempe, Ariz., to earn a berth in the regional finals.
Tech (35-13) improved to 2-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional.
“Right now we’re just clicking on all cylinders,” Tech ace Keely Rochard said. “We’re still reaching our stride and I think we’re starting to prove that we’re getting there.”
Arizona State (33-15) is the top seed in the regional and the No. 15 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA field.
But the Sun Devils, who entered the game ranked 12th in the nation in scoring (6.68 runs per game), were held in check by Rochard.
“I don’t think we ever feel like the underdog,” Rochard said.
After throwing 131 pitches in Thursday night’s 5-2 win over Brigham Young, Rochard (27-8) went the distance again Friday.
She pitched a six-hitter Friday, striking out nine and walking two. She allowed two solo homers.
“My pitches were moving a lot,” said Rochard, from Warhill High in Williamsburg. “I felt comfortable — we scored a lot of runs and the defense was really good.
“Everything was just working better than last night.”
Tech will play the winner of Friday night’s losers’ bracket final in the regional finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. If Tech loses, there will be a Game 2 of the finals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The winner of the regional will play the winner of the UCLA regional in the super regionals next week for a berth in the eight-team Women’s College World Series.
Tech is seeking to win a regional for the first time since 2008, when Angela Tincher was the Tech ace and the Hokies made it all the way to the Women’s College World Series.
The Hokies lost to Kentucky in a regional final two years ago.
“It’s way different than two years ago,” Hokies coach Pete D’Amour said. “It’s just a different feel for us. It’s a sense of belonging. … I don’t see any big eyes anymore”
The Hokies banged out 14 hits, and they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, before Rochard ever threw a pitch.
Arizona State starter Lindsay Lopez (16-6) was pulled after the first inning.
Alexa Milius smacked a two-run homer in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-1, and Cameron Fagan belted a solo homer in the sixth.
James Madison 4, Liberty 3 (10): Odicci Alexander struck out a program-record 19 batters, and the Dukes edged the Flames in 10 innings in their opening matchup in the Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
James Madison (35-1) extended its winning streak to 25 games and will square off against host Tennessee at noon Saturday. Liberty (42-14) faces Eastern Kentucky at 2:30 p.m.
The game was tied 2-2 entering the 10th inning. JMU’s Michelle Sullivan doubled and Kate Gordon reached on an error before they both came home on a double down the left field line from Sara Jubas, who tripled earlier in the game.
Alexander allowed a homer to Liberty’s Amber Bishop-Riley in the bottom of the 10th before finishing off the Flames.
Her 19 punchouts broke the record previously held by former Dukes standout Megan Good, who notched 17 strikeouts against Towson in March 2019.