Virginia Tech upsets host Arizona State in NCAA softball regional

“Everything was just working better than last night.”

Tech will play the winner of Friday night’s losers’ bracket final in the regional finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. If Tech loses, there will be a Game 2 of the finals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of the regional will play the winner of the UCLA regional in the super regionals next week for a berth in the eight-team Women’s College World Series.

Tech is seeking to win a regional for the first time since 2008, when Angela Tincher was the Tech ace and the Hokies made it all the way to the Women’s College World Series.

The Hokies lost to Kentucky in a regional final two years ago.

“It’s way different than two years ago,” Hokies coach Pete D’Amour said. “It’s just a different feel for us. It’s a sense of belonging. … I don’t see any big eyes anymore”

The Hokies banged out 14 hits, and they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, before Rochard ever threw a pitch.

Arizona State starter Lindsay Lopez (16-6) was pulled after the first inning.