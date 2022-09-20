 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech, UVA face big games against WVU and Syracuse this week | Teel and Barber podcast

David and Mike recap Virginia's win over ODU and Virginia Tech's defeat of Wofford, before turning their attention to two big night games this week — WVU at Tech on Thursday and UVA at Syracuse on Friday.

About the podcast

Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.

Virginia Tech rises early and dines, defeats Wofford

BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry’s wife, Amy, had trouble getting the kids out the door on time. Virginia Tech’s defensive linemen received a 6:30 a.m. knock on their doors at the Hotel Roanoke, with their position coach imploring them to get up and go.

Could Cam Newton have been a Hokie?

How close did Cam Newton come to being a Hokie? In a new television show, Newton – the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and former No. 1 N…

