Virginia Tech will look to different players to lead the offense in 2021

Its starting quarterback transferred to Tennessee and its stud running back is hoping for a shot at the NFL.
As Virginia Tech works through spring football practice, its offense figures to look substantially different with Hendon Hooker and Khalil Herbert gone. The Hokies, however, had obvious and experienced players ready to slide into those positions, meaning this month has been more about expanding Braxton Burmeister and Raheem Blackshear’s roles and building offensive chemistry, than trying to find replacements.
“We had Khalil come in for a season and then leave and Hendon’s not here anymore,” said wide receiver Tre Turner this week. “I think where this team is heading right now, it’s all positive. I think we’re just going up from here.”
Tech went 5-6 last season, opting out of a possible bowl bid invitation and ending its streak of 27 straight appearances, the nation’s longest streak.
It scored 31.1 points per game, sixth in the ACC, and led the league averaging 240.1 rushing yards. Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon, and Blackshear, a transfer from Rutgers, play significant roles in the offense, but were not the focal points.
That figures to change in 2021, with Burmeister going through spring ball as the No. 1 quarterback and Blackshear and junior Jalen Holston working as the primary running backs.
“I feel like I was still learning the program and everything,” said Blackshear, who ran for 255 yards last year, third on the team behind Herbert and Hooker. “So it’s every week I feel like I’m learning something new. I feel like now I’m comfortable with the program, so I feel like this should be a big year.”
The Hokies were at their best offensively last season when Hooker and Herbert were taking over games. Tech was 3-0 when the duo combined for at least 170 rushing yards, which it did in wins over Duke, Boston College and Louisville. It went 2-6 when they didn’t.
It was 3-1 when Hooker and Herbert when the tandem combined for multiple touchdowns in a game, 2-5 when they didn’t.
Now, the good news: The Hokies were 3-1 with Burmeister starting at quarterback and averaged 40.2 points per game in those contests, wins over North Carolina State, Duke and UVA, and a loss to North Carolina.
Entering the spring as the clear starter at the position has helped Burmeister establish himself as a leader with the team.
“Now the guys kind of see me as ‘the guy,’” said Burmeister. “And it definitely is easier to speak up and everybody listens and be comfortable doing it.”
Knowing that Burmeister is the Hokies’ guy this season has given offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen ample time to craft an approach that is tailored to the 6-foot-1, 205-pound California native’s strengths, while seeing his leadership role expand.
“It’s always easier when the picture is a little bit more clear,” said Cornelsen. “When you’re coming back as the guy that has the most experience in that room.”
Burmeister went 48 for 84 passing last season for 687 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 182 yards and a pair of scores. This season, he’ll be playing behind a rebuilt offensive line that lost three linemen who started multiple games in 2020, including left tackle Christian Darrisaw, a potential first round NFL draft pick.
It’s not that the unit around Burmeister will be devoid of playmakers – far from it. Blackshear and tight end James Mitchell are versatile weapons, chess pieces Cornelsen should be able to move around to create favorable matchups, and Turner is a big-play receiver with underrated toughness.
“The defense doesn’t always let you throw the ball to whoever you want to so that’s always the challenge,” said Cornelsen. “Who are the playmakers, the guys that we feel we have to make sure we’re trying to get them the ball every single game?”
