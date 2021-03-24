Virginia Tech will look to different players to lead the offense in 2021

“I feel like I was still learning the program and everything,” said Blackshear, who ran for 255 yards last year, third on the team behind Herbert and Hooker. “So it’s every week I feel like I’m learning something new. I feel like now I’m comfortable with the program, so I feel like this should be a big year.”

The Hokies were at their best offensively last season when Hooker and Herbert were taking over games. Tech was 3-0 when the duo combined for at least 170 rushing yards, which it did in wins over Duke, Boston College and Louisville. It went 2-6 when they didn’t.

It was 3-1 when Hooker and Herbert when the tandem combined for multiple touchdowns in a game, 2-5 when they didn’t.

Now, the good news: The Hokies were 3-1 with Burmeister starting at quarterback and averaged 40.2 points per game in those contests, wins over North Carolina State, Duke and UVA, and a loss to North Carolina.

Entering the spring as the clear starter at the position has helped Burmeister establish himself as a leader with the team.

“Now the guys kind of see me as ‘the guy,’” said Burmeister. “And it definitely is easier to speak up and everybody listens and be comfortable doing it.”