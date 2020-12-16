Virginia Tech will not participate in a bowl game, ending a 27-year streak

Virginia Tech football’s 27-year bowl streak is over, another collateral victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hokies coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday that the players have decided not to accept an invitation to a bowl game, should one be offered to the program.
“Our players have decided to not play and I’m going to support them 100%” Fuente said during his early signing day press conference. “I think it speaks to the difficulty of the season that they’ve been through. … This is ultimately about our kids. I think they’ve sacrificed enough.”
The decision, which Fuente said was reached after meeting both individually with most players and holding a team meeting, was not unanimous.
“There were players that wanted to play and were passionate about that, but we were going to do this all together or not,” said Fuente.
That decision ends a streak of 27 straight appearances in bowl games, the longest such run in the nation. It’s a beloved feather in the cap for the sagging program, one that has been in danger of ending multiple times over the past eight years, including in 2018, when Tech had to beat rival UVA and then win a game against Marshall that was tacked on the end of the season to replace a canceled contest against East Carolina.
That was also the case in three of Frank Beamer’s final four seasons as coach, with Tech needing to beat the Cavaliers to become bowl eligible and keep the streak alive in 2012, 2014 and 2015. The streak began in 1993, when Beamer’s team went 9-3 with a win in the Independence Bowl.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton played at Tech under Beamer from 2002-2005. Those Hokies teams appeared in a bowl each season.
“I was going to support whatever the players chose,” Hamilton said Wednesday. “I think it’s the right thing that the players got to decide, because as tough as we all had it, they had it the most tough throughout the entire season. I think that it was good that they had the opportunity to discuss it, they had some time to think about it and if that’s the decision that they arrived at, then I support it.”
Offensive lineman Austin Cannon, a senior from Mechanicsville who played at Atlee High School and then Fork Union Military Academy, Tweeted that he had voted to play in a bowl, but that they supported the decision.
“It hurts not going to a bowl game,” Cannon Tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “It hurts knowing the streak was broken. I voted yes to play but we decided as a team. The coaches were behind us no matter what we decided. This was a team decision and I’ll always support the team.”
Tuesday, in announcing that Fuente – who has gone 19-18 the past three seasons – would return as Tech’s coach, athletic director Whit Babcock said the decision whether or not to accept a bowl invitation would be made by the team.
The Hokies went 5-6 this season but there was no win requirement for bowl eligibility this year, due to the pandemic.
“We certainly want to let them have some say-so in it,” Babcock said Tuesday. “We also want to make sure if you have some guys turning pro, who’s going to play in it. We have talked some about the streak. I don’t know that we believe in a streak with an asterisk, but we’ll see.”