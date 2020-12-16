Virginia Tech will not participate in a bowl game, ending a 27-year streak

Virginia Tech football’s 27-year bowl streak is over, another collateral victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hokies coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday that the players have decided not to accept an invitation to a bowl game, should one be offered to the program.

“Our players have decided to not play and I’m going to support them 100%” Fuente said during his early signing day press conference. “I think it speaks to the difficulty of the season that they’ve been through. … This is ultimately about our kids. I think they’ve sacrificed enough.”

The decision, which Fuente said was reached after meeting both individually with most players and holding a team meeting, was not unanimous.

“There were players that wanted to play and were passionate about that, but we were going to do this all together or not,” said Fuente.

That decision ends a streak of 27 straight appearances in bowl games, the longest such run in the nation. It’s a beloved feather in the cap for the sagging program, one that has been in danger of ending multiple times over the past eight years, including in 2018, when Tech had to beat rival UVA and then win a game against Marshall that was tacked on the end of the season to replace a canceled contest against East Carolina.