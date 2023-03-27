SEATTLE — For the first time, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team is headed to the Final Four.

The Hokies defeated Ohio State 84-74 on Monday night in Seattle, capping off a weekend that began with a defeat of storied program Tennessee.

Virginia Tech is now 31-4 this season.

The Hokies will face LSU in the Final Four, which will take place in Dallas, Texas on Friday night. A game time has yet to be announced.

If Virginia Tech can win the tournament, it would be the school's first NCAA team title.

The Hokies entered the tournament as a No. 1 seed under coach Kenny Brooks after a dominant run through the ACC.

This has been a breaking news update. Richmond.com will have a complete story from Seattle later in the evening.