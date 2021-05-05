Virginia Tech women's soccer coach Chugger Adair denies allegations he retaliated against player due to her political views

Hening’s lawsuit became national news because she alleged she was forced off the team by Adair due to her decision not to kneel during the ACC’s pre-game unity pledge, in violation of her First Amendment rights.

“He took no action to encourage [Hening] to quit the team and that [Hening’s] decision came as a surprise,” Adair’s attorneys argue in their response.

The filing also notes that Hening did not pursue any complaints against Adair with the school’s athletic department or the university.

Charles “Chugger” Adair is 126-62-20 in 10 seasons with the Hokies and has guided Tech to seven NCAA tournament appearances, including an appearance in the 2013 national semifinals. This year’s team went 8-9, ending its season with a 4-1 non-conference loss to Auburn on April 17.

Adair, a 49-year-old California native and 1993 University of San Diego graduate, joined the Tech staff as an associate head coach in 2006 before being promoted to the top job after the 2010 season.

Last month, a former teammate – reserve goalie Alice Hamil – said she believed Adair’s benching of Hening to be completely performance-based.