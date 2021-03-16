Virginia Tech won't have guard Jalen Cone in first round of NCAA tournament

Virginia Tech sophomore guard Jalen Cone traveled to Indianapolis with the team but won’t play in Friday’s first round NCAA tournament game against Florida, coach Mike Young said Tuesday.

Cone suffered an ankle injury Feb. 6 against Miami and has not played since.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Cone averaged 9.2 points off the bench, hitting 34.9% of his 3-point attempts.

The fourth-seeded Hokies arrived in Indianapolis on Monday and have been quarantining – like all teams in the tournament – on a single floor in their hotel. The team returned no positives in their first round of COVID-19 tests on Monday.

If their second round this morning is negative, the team plans to practice this afternoon.