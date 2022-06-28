ACC does away with divisional format in football

It’s been a decade since Florida State last played against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium, and nine years since Clemson’s football team visited Scott Stadium to face UVA.

The days of those long gaps are over.

As expected, the ACC did away with its divisional format and announced Tuesday a move to the 3-5-5 scheduling model for the 2023 season, pairing each school with three annual rivals and assuring it will play the other 10 conference teams at least twice in every four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

The two teams with the best ACC record will play in the league championship game.

"I am excited to compete under the new scheduling model,” said first-year UVA coach Tony Elliott in a statement released by the school. “I am very grateful that our student-athletes will have an opportunity to experience a game day environment at every other institution in the ACC.”

UVA got Tech, North Carolina and Louisville as its permanent opponents, while the Hokies drew the Cavaliers, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

Miami’s notable absence for both commonwealth schools irked fans, but the ACC maintained its most established and celebrated rivalries, especially those in-state like UVA-Virginia Tech. Miami and Florida State still will play every year, and Duke will face North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest every season.

The model also tilted towards matching up teams that moved over from the old Big East. Boston College, for example, has Miami, Pittsburgh and Syracuse as it permanent rivals.

Teams will continue to have four nonconference games – including the league’s rotation with Notre Dame – in addition to the eight league contests.

The NCAA cleared the way for the change in May when it voted to lift the rule requiring conferences to have divisions in order to stage league championship games.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time.”

Since 2005, the ACC title game has pitted the Coastal Division champion against the winner of the Atlantic Division. The Atlantic went 11-5 in the game, not counting 2020, when the league temporarily suspended divisional play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 2011-2020, only Clemson and Florida State won the title game. The Coastal Division gained the reputation for being the league’s weaker – and more unpredictable half. "Coastal Chaos," as fans and media dubbed it, saw each of the division’s seven teams win the Coastal crown during a seven-year stretch from 2013-19.

“The new model creates several enhancements for ACC football, which will be beneficial to the league, our student-athletes and our fans,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement released by the school.