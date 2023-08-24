BLACKSBURG – As he listed the five fundamentals he wants his program to be built on, second-year Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry stressed the fifth one – mentality.

“We coach that as hard as we coach anything else,” Pry said.

The five are screened on the wall in the team’s meeting room — accountability, communication, competition, attention to detail and mentality. Progress in those areas could help Tech improve its play in football’s most valuable real estate – inside the 20-yard line. The red zone.

“I’ve got to do a better job of having them understand the urgency and the mindset that’s necessary to win those situations,” Pry said. “So, we’re talking more about that, we’re emphasizing it more. It goes back to the broad-based mentality on our football team.”

A year ago, Virginia Tech ranked last in the ACC in both red-zone offense and red-zone defense. Defensively, the Hokies gave up points on 34 of opponents 37 possessions inside the 20-yard line, 19 times – or 51.3% — allowing touchdowns.

On offense, Tech only reached the red zone 28 times, a league low, and struggled to cash in. It settled for field goal attempts six times, fumbled twice and turned the ball over on downs once. It managed touchdowns on just 64.3% of its red-zone possessions.

Now, Pry is hoping his focus on improving his team’s mentality – in addition to ramping up the competitiveness of practices – will turn those results around.

For the offense, that means making sure trips to the red zone not only equal points but end in touchdowns.

“We think in sevens. We don’t think in threes,” quarterback Grant Wells said. “Our mindset, whether it’s correct or not, is, we’re ashamed when we come away with a field goal.”

Improved red-zone play starts with improving the Hokies’ running game. On that front, there is reason for optimism. Kaden Moore’s move to center has elevated the offensive line, running back Malachi Thomas is healthy this fall, and the team added transfer running back Bhayshul Tuten from North Carolina A&T.

Moore said the goal is to become the kind of offensive line that can physically dominate an opponent, especially near the goalline.

“If you’re an offensive line that, they know you’re going to run the ball and you run the ball anyway and you still score, that just feels like, we’re better,” Moore said. “Bigger and better.”

Settling for field goals can be deflating for an offense and uplifting for a defense.

“When we get down inside that 15-yard line, we have to smell the end zone. We need it more than anything,” offensive tackle Parker Clements said. “Every point matters. Being able to stick the ball in and get seven points is definitely what we want. We’ll take points either way, but the seven can be a momentum change for us.”

If the Hokies are able to establish their run game this season, that will open up opportunities to throw the ball in the red zone, as well. Teams keying on the run will leave their secondary in man-to-man more often, creating the kind of one-on-one matchups or blown coverages that lead to red-zone touchdown passes.

The addition of transfer wide receivers, including Ali Jennings (Highland Springs), gives Wells athletic targets who can go up and get jump balls in the end zone.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said success throwing in the red-zone comes down to making quick decisions and accurate throws, and having composure when plays break down.

“If you want to be able to throw the ball in the red zone, you’re going to have to be able to fit it in the tight windows, because naturally the space is tighter,” Bowen said.

Virginia Tech hopes its defense is better suited to carry team in Brent Pry's second season In his first season at Virginia Tech, Brent Pry’s defense did most of the heavy lifting. But the Hokies weren’t strong enough to carry the team far and Tech stumbled to a 3-8 mark. “Too much on the back of the defense,” Pry said this week during ACC media days.

Defensively, players agreed with their coach, that being stout in the red-zone starts with the right mentality.

“That’s really what the whole defensive side of the ball is,” linebacker Keli Lawson said. “It doesn’t matter what part of the field you’re on. Just guys that know, once they make up their mind, this ball isn’t going past the line of scrimmage.”

That’s particularly important, players noted, because it can feel like defeat just allowing an opponent so deep into your territory. Teams that play red-zone defense with a defeated attitude, however, aren’t positioned to succeed.

“The key to being a great red zone defense is just attacking, not giving up just because they got in the red zone,” defensive end Cole Nelson said. “It’s not a time to slow down and start thinking things are bad. We just have to keep attacking.”

That’s the mentality Pry is looking for.

From the Archives: Beginnings of Busch Gardens