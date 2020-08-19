At Virginia Tech, football players police their own to keep safe from COVID

Senior safety Divine Deablo has heeded his coach’s call.

“We have a rule, an arm’s length apart,” said Deablo on Wednesday. “I try to police it myself. Whenever I see too many people together, I yell and say, ‘Spread out.’ And they usually listen to me. Sometimes they’re too tired to listen, but I’m going to get 'em right.”

Deablo said the team held a players-only meeting “recently” to allow the older players to essentially lay down the law when it comes to following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We talked about how serious we have to take this season and if we want to play we have to be smart off the field and not just on the field,” he said. “To be honest with you, I'm not too worried about the older guys. I just had to get the message to the younger guys since this is their first year in college. They want to have fun, but they got to know to be smart."

Deablo said the players talked about penalties for players who don’t keep up their end of the safety bargain.

“The upperclassmen tried to let the younger guys know there would be some type of discipline if they don't follow the rules,” he said. “It was the players that made that rule, so not even coaches. Nothing involved coaches. If you want to be here, you have to be 100% in.”