At Virginia Tech, football players police their own to keep safe from COVID

The success of the 2020 season may hinge as much on football coaches’ ability to teach social distancing on the field as much as it does their instruction of five-step drops, route-running and swim moves. At Virginia Tech, Justin Fuente monitors that progress not on how much he and his staff stay on top of their players about the COVID-19 safety protocols, but more importantly, how well the players hold themselves accountable.
“You know you are starting to make an impact when you start to see players start to police themselves,” said Fuente, who wants his players to be at least an arm’s length apart when they’re on the sidelines or waiting to join a drill. “You start to see players stick their arms out when they are standing in line.”
The Hokies returned to campus for voluntary workouts on July 13 and reported for fall camp on Aug. 6. The players were tested for the virus upon their return to campus, then retested after two weeks. Since then, they are screened for symptoms and randomly tested.
Players wear masks away from the field, some are experimenting with full face shields inside their helmets, and coaches wear face shields during practice.
The safety protocols are designed to, at best, prevent players from becoming infected and, at the least, prevent a large outbreak among the team if a player does contract the novel coronavirus.
Senior safety Divine Deablo has heeded his coach’s call.
“We have a rule, an arm’s length apart,” said Deablo on Wednesday. “I try to police it myself. Whenever I see too many people together, I yell and say, ‘Spread out.’ And they usually listen to me. Sometimes they’re too tired to listen, but I’m going to get 'em right.”
Deablo said the team held a players-only meeting “recently” to allow the older players to essentially lay down the law when it comes to following COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We talked about how serious we have to take this season and if we want to play we have to be smart off the field and not just on the field,” he said. “To be honest with you, I'm not too worried about the older guys. I just had to get the message to the younger guys since this is their first year in college. They want to have fun, but they got to know to be smart."
Deablo said the players talked about penalties for players who don’t keep up their end of the safety bargain.
“The upperclassmen tried to let the younger guys know there would be some type of discipline if they don't follow the rules,” he said. “It was the players that made that rule, so not even coaches. Nothing involved coaches. If you want to be here, you have to be 100% in.”
The safety protocols, including mask-wearing, weren’t an easy adjustment.
“At first, it was kind of like we weren’t used to it,” said junior tight end James Mitchell. “We had hitting drills and drills that people want to be involved in and get real close. So we kind of had to police a little bit more. But I think now, people are starting to get used to it and know that it’s going to be a necessity for us to be able to be successful this fall on and off the field.”
The ACC – home to Virginia Tech and Virginia – is one of three Power Five conferences still planning to play football this fall, along with the SEC and Big 12, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Two others, the Big Ten and Pac-12, are eyeing a possible spring season.
At Tech, many players have expressed their support for the Let Us Play movement, a push from college football players to hold a football season this fall.
At the same time, star cornerback Caleb Farley opted out of the season, citing concerns over COVID, and is now preparing for the NFL draft.
For the players who are gearing up to compete, Deablo said getting on the practice field helps take their mind off the pandemic, even if they do have to mind their spacing.
“Football’s always going to be an escape for me, personally,” he said. “The only thing I have to remember is to have a mask on when I’m off the field. But besides that, just play ball.”
@RTD_MikeBarber