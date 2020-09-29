Brock Hoffman has brought nastiness to Virginia Tech's offensive line

Four or five times during Saturday night’s win over North Carolina State, officials came over to Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman and warned him to “tone it down,” said guard Lecitus Smith.
Had those officials spent time in Hokies’ practices this preseason, they would have known that toning it down isn’t Hoffman’s style.
Hoffman plays to the whistle. He finishes his blocks. If his man isn’t on the ground, on his back at the end of the play, Hoffman isn’t satisfied.
“If you line up on the opposite side of the ball of Brock, you’re not going to like him very much, at all,” said Smith on Tuesday. “As a matter of fact, it’ll make you hate him.”
His teammates, however, love the Coastal Carolina transfer and his big personality. After Saturday's win he tweeted a photo of himself puffing a victory cigar. They also appreciate the physical, aggressive mentality he’s brought to the offensive line.
Hoffman transferred to Tech before last season to be closer to his ailing mother, but the NCAA denied his waiver to play, forcing him to sit out.
Still, the two-year starter for the Chanticleers spent the year bringing his mean streak to the practice field as a member of the scout team and spreading his approach to the other linemen.
“Ever since I got here, I’ve just tried to come in and implement this edge and nastiness to us,” Hoffman said Saturday, after Tech’s line had mauled North Carolina State to the tune of 314 rushing yards in the 45-24 shellacking. “I started to see it last year.”
It wasn’t always easy. In fact, his father – who became the family spokesman during the fight with the NCAA, urging Brock to focus on being a good teammate – recalled Hoffman’s struggles watching the Hokies’ 2019 season opener at Boston College.
“He’s sitting on my couch, looking at me and welling up with some tears, thinking, ‘I should be there,’” said Brian Hoffman. “And I’m like, ‘You should.’”
This year, he is. Hoffman is the Hokies’ starting center, a leader of a deep and experienced group of linemen that are a big reason the team is considered a contender to reach the ACC title game.
Hoffman unseated last year’s starter, sophomore Bryan Hudson, to win the center job this preseason. Saturday against State, Tech started Smith and tackle Christian Darrisaw on the left side, with sophomores Doug Nester and Luke Tenuta at right guard and tackle, respectively.
It averaged 7.7 yards per rush, its second-best mark in ACC play. Running back Khalil Herbert, a transfer from Kansas, ran for 104 yards and a score and Raheem Blackshear, a transfer from Rutgers, added 28 yards and a touchdown despite missing most of the second half with cramps.
Hoffman was named ACC offensive lineman of the week.
This weekend, the Hokies travel to Durham, N.C., to face a Duke team that has played better run defense than its 0-3 record might indicate. The Blue Devils have held opponents to 3.7 yards per carry, the seventh stingiest mark in the ACC.
Last year, Tech managed just 176.1 rushing yards per game, getting 4.1 yards per attempt. While that part of the offense improved some as the season wore on, it was a major focal point this offseason.
“I feel like last year we didn’t have that on the offensive line, like trying to finish guys after every play,” said left tackle Christian Darrisaw. “But this year you can definitely see it. We’re all trying to finish, get everybody to the ground. Because Brock, he’s just brung that to the unit.”
Coach Justin Fuente made it clear that Hoffman isn’t just an unskilled brawler. Far from it. He has a deep understanding of the game and a mastery of technique and fundamentals from which his teammates also benefit.
“He’s a really intelligent player so he’s able to help other people not just know what to do but know how to do it,” said Fuente. “I can say this without a doubt – he has helped other people elevate their game.”
