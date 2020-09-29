Brock Hoffman has brought nastiness to Virginia Tech's offensive line

Hoffman was named ACC offensive lineman of the week.

This weekend, the Hokies travel to Durham, N.C., to face a Duke team that has played better run defense than its 0-3 record might indicate. The Blue Devils have held opponents to 3.7 yards per carry, the seventh stingiest mark in the ACC.

Last year, Tech managed just 176.1 rushing yards per game, getting 4.1 yards per attempt. While that part of the offense improved some as the season wore on, it was a major focal point this offseason.

“I feel like last year we didn’t have that on the offensive line, like trying to finish guys after every play,” said left tackle Christian Darrisaw. “But this year you can definitely see it. We’re all trying to finish, get everybody to the ground. Because Brock, he’s just brung that to the unit.”

Coach Justin Fuente made it clear that Hoffman isn’t just an unskilled brawler. Far from it. He has a deep understanding of the game and a mastery of technique and fundamentals from which his teammates also benefit.

“He’s a really intelligent player so he’s able to help other people not just know what to do but know how to do it,” said Fuente. “I can say this without a doubt – he has helped other people elevate their game.”