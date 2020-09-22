COVID-19 challenges only add to coach's unease as Virginia Tech opener approaches

With no preseason games to work out the kinks, college football openers can be ragged.
That’s only been amplified this year. With no spring practice and major disruptions to fall camp due to personnel missing because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, Virginia Tech has faced a challenge like never before in preparing for Saturday night’s game against North Carolina State.
Now, the Hokies go into that opener unsure which players will and won’t be available.
“I don’t know if I’ve been this close to a game and felt as uneasy about who we would actually have in the game as I do feel right now,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “And I think that’s probably the biggest part of not knowing how it’s going to look, just getting it nailed down exactly who’s going to do what and trying to make sure guys are ready to cover a lot of bases.”
Last year’s 35-28 Hokies loss at Boston College in the first game was a prime example. Tech turned over the ball five times. But the Hokies won their previous three openers under Fuente and didn’t have a turnover in either of the past two season-opening games.
North Carolina State won its opener 45-42 against Wake Forest last weekend, giving the Wolfpack the chance to work out some kinks before facing Tech. N.C. State committed one turnover, an interception, and recovered two of its own fumbles.
Still, the Hokies insist there’s no excuse for them to be sloppy on Saturday night.
“I feel like it’s going to be a difficult situation, but I feel like we’re definitely all prepared to kind of be at our best,” No. 2 quarterback Braxton Burmeister said. “And I think like we’re all kind of coming together at the right time. So I think we’re going to be pretty sharp.”
That’s assuming the game can be played.
A COVID-19 outbreak forced Tech to postpone last weekend’s game against rival Virginia and pause football activities for four days. The Hokies returned to the practice field early last week.
Fuente said Monday that his team is still working at less than full strength, as players remain in contact-tracing protocols that keep them off the practice field.
“We will not have a full roster. I hope we are able to play,” Fuente said. “ …I think we’re all living in a test-by-test world right now.”
Under ACC protocols, teams must test three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — meaning Fuente’s program still has two more rounds of testing to get through before he’ll know what he has to work with Saturday.
That includes coaches. Fuente said he has contingency plans in case any of his assistants, including offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen or first-time defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, are ruled out for Saturday.
“I have a full chart of backup coaches, and then backups to the backups to the backup coaches,” Fuente said. “Some guys have to wear a couple different hats, but organizationally, if we find ourselves in that situation, we’ll be fine.”
The Hokies reported for fall camp on Aug. 6. They were scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 against North Carolina State, but a COVID outbreak in the Wolfpack program postponed that game. That moved rival Virginia into the opening spot on Sept. 19, but Tech’s COVID issues forced that game to be moved to December.
Now, finally, Tech feels it’s on the verge of playing.
“I think everybody’s ready to get out on the field and see what we look like as a team, because in practice we’re going at each other every single day,” wide receiver Tre Turner said. “We’re just ready to let out our anger on somebody else.”
