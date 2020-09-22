COVID challenges only add to coach's unease as Virginia Tech opener approaches

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With no preseason games to work out the kinks, college football openers can be ragged, sloppy, ugly.

That’s only been amplified this year. With no spring practice and major disruptions to fall camp due to missing personnel because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, Virginia Tech has faced a challenge like never before preparing for Saturday night’s game against North Carolina State.

Now, they go into that opener unsure which players will and won’t be available.

“I don’t know if I’ve been this close to a game and felt as uneasy about who we would actually have in the game as I do feel right now,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente. “And I think that’s probably the biggest part of not knowing how it’s going to look, just getting it nailed down exactly who’s going to do what and trying to make sure guys are ready to cover a lot of bases.”

Last year’s 35-28 Hokies loss at Boston College in the first game was a prime example. Tech turned the ball over five times in that contest. But the Hokies won their previous three openers under Fuente before that, and didn’t have a turnover in either of the past two season-opening games.