Ex-Hokies OC Bryan Stinespring joins Danny Rocco's VMI staff

New VMI football coach Danny Rocco announced three staff additions Tuesday, and the notable one in this region is Bryan Stinespring, the former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator.

Stinespring, who has 30 years of coaching experience, also worked on staffs at James Madison, Old Dominion, Maryland and Delaware. He was part of the Hokies' staff in various capacities 1990-2015.

At VMI, Stinespring will be the associate head coach and an offensive assistant. Stinespring, 59 and a JMU graduate, is a native of Clifton Forge. His first job was as an assistant at Lexington High. Stinespring's last job was as AD/activities director for Alleghany High in Covington.

Also joining the VMI staff are Rich Yahner (defensive coordinator/linebackers) and Pat Brown (secondary). Yahner comes from Delaware, where Rocco formerly coached. Brown comes to VMI after working as the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for Widener College.

Rocco said his intention upon accepting the VMI job was to retain most of the staff members who worked under previous coach Scott Wachenheim, in part for recruiting continuity.