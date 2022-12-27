 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Ex-Hokies OC Bryan Stinespring joins Danny Rocco's VMI staff

  • 0
20221228_SPO_VMIFBp01

Bryan Stinespring

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

New VMI football coach Danny Rocco announced three staff additions Tuesday, and the notable one in this region is Bryan Stinespring, the former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator.

Stinespring, who has 30 years of coaching experience, also worked on staffs at James Madison, Old Dominion, Maryland and Delaware. He was part of the Hokies' staff in various capacities 1990-2015.

At VMI, Stinespring will be the associate head coach and an offensive assistant. Stinespring, 59 and a JMU graduate, is a native of Clifton Forge. His first job was as an assistant at Lexington High. Stinespring's last job was as AD/activities director for Alleghany High in Covington.

Also joining the VMI staff are Rich Yahner (defensive coordinator/linebackers) and Pat Brown (secondary). Yahner comes from Delaware, where Rocco formerly coached. Brown comes to VMI after working as the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for Widener College.

People are also reading…

Rocco said his intention upon accepting the VMI job was to retain most of the staff members who worked under previous coach Scott Wachenheim, in part for recruiting continuity.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A1 Extra! Times-Dispatch sports writer Zach Joachim on local student-athletes signing to play football at Virginia Tech - A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News