For Virginia Tech football, positive COVID tests are a reminder of the challenge Hokies face

North Carolina State has since returned to working out, but the change had already been made. That highlights an area that vexes Fuente – what are the parameters for being able to play or being forced to postpone?

“Nobody knows, to my knowledge,” said Fuente. “I don’t know who makes the call. I don’t know how it all works. How many people you have to have? Is it position related? Is it total guys? Do they count walk-ons? Do they not count walk-ons? I have no idea. Does it add to our anxiety? 100 percent.”

Doeren echoed that sentiment.

"I'm not sure what the exact number is. There's been a lot of talk about it,” he said. “I think it's more about position decimation than it is about numbers. When you don't have a position group that can function, that's a bigger problem maybe than having 11 guys where it's one in every position group. You lose seven of your eight offensive linemen that you travel with, then you're not going to be able to play.”

It’s an issue the ACC’s medical advisory board has been discussing all offseason. The concern is that a few positive test results on a team could be a sign that the entire squad has been exposed, that the tests are an indicator of a much larger problem.

“I think the key there is you get up above 10-percent of your group, and I think you have to sort of embrace the notion that, that may be the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. John MacKnight, the co-director of medicine at UVA and the school’s representative on the ACC committee. “And that then from a standpoint of continuing to congregate people together, that doesn't make a lot of sense until you've had some time to let the dust settle, retest people and get a feel for whether the remaining kids on your team are OK.”