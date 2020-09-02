For Virginia Tech football, positive COVID tests are a reminder of the challenge Hokies face

As Virginia Tech’s campus has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases following the return of the student body, the Hokies’ football program has dealt with its own cases of the virus.
Tech has declined to release athletic department-specific testing data since allowing athletes back on campus in July, but Wednesday, coach Justin Fuente confirmed there have been football players who tested positive.
“I would say we’re in the same position as the student body,” said Fuente. “We’re dealing with it as well, so to say things change every day – ‘Who we’ve got, who we don’t got’ – would be an accurate statement. We’re dealing. We’re in the middle of it. Kids are on campus. We’re no different than the general population in terms of trying to handle all of it.”
Tech saw a jump in positive cases of over 15 percent last week, as classes kicked off. Out of 1,012 reported tests, 157 came back positive, a rate of 15.5 percent, according to the school’s online COVID-19 dashboard. The university’s Schiffert Health Center performed tested all on-campus students during the move-in period.
Football players returned the school’s Blacksburg campus on July 13 for voluntary workouts, and reported for preseason camp on Aug. 6. They were tested for the novel coronavirus upon their return, then again two weeks later and have had random testing since then.
Once the season begins, per ACC protocols, players will be tested three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – before games.
The positive tests this preseason have not forced Tech to cancel any practices, but have thinned the team’s numbers on some days.
“Guys do a really good job of plugging and playing,” said running back Khalil Herbert, a transfer from Kansas. “It’s not really a big dropoff. Guys are able to pick up, if someone’s not at practice, guys are able to pick up where somebody else left off.”
The Hokies are scheduled to open the season at home against rival Virginia on Sept. 19. That’s because the team’s original first game, against North Carolina State, had to be pushed back to Sept. 26 after a COVID outbreak in the Wolfpack’s program briefly halted practices.
At one point, coach Dave Doeren said, an outbreak at a freshman dormitory kept 33 players out of practice. Like Fuente, Doeren has seen his team’s efforts complicated by ever-changing policies in regards to contact tracing and the evolving understanding of the virus itself.
"There are just a lot of unknowns that are frustrating,” the N.C. State coach said. “Obviously, we all want to win and we want to give our players and programs the opportunity to be successful. There's a lot of limiting factors on a daily basis that are out of our control. And none of us as coaches like that. We like to be able to limit the number of things that can cause us to lose.”
North Carolina State has since returned to working out, but the change had already been made. That highlights an area that vexes Fuente – what are the parameters for being able to play or being forced to postpone?
“Nobody knows, to my knowledge,” said Fuente. “I don’t know who makes the call. I don’t know how it all works. How many people you have to have? Is it position related? Is it total guys? Do they count walk-ons? Do they not count walk-ons? I have no idea. Does it add to our anxiety? 100 percent.”
Doeren echoed that sentiment.
"I'm not sure what the exact number is. There's been a lot of talk about it,” he said. “I think it's more about position decimation than it is about numbers. When you don't have a position group that can function, that's a bigger problem maybe than having 11 guys where it's one in every position group. You lose seven of your eight offensive linemen that you travel with, then you're not going to be able to play.”
It’s an issue the ACC’s medical advisory board has been discussing all offseason. The concern is that a few positive test results on a team could be a sign that the entire squad has been exposed, that the tests are an indicator of a much larger problem.
“I think the key there is you get up above 10-percent of your group, and I think you have to sort of embrace the notion that, that may be the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. John MacKnight, the co-director of medicine at UVA and the school’s representative on the ACC committee. “And that then from a standpoint of continuing to congregate people together, that doesn't make a lot of sense until you've had some time to let the dust settle, retest people and get a feel for whether the remaining kids on your team are OK.”
