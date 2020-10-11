Four takeaways: Virginia Tech's loss at North Carolina

For two games, Virginia Tech found a way to win despite major roster disruptions resulting from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Saturday, facing what coach Justin Fuente described as a “real” offense, the Hokies were out of solutions.
Still, by storming back in the second half, Fuente’s bunch made sure the team’s first loss of 2020 wasn’t a total bust.
Here are four downs worth of takeaways from Saturday’s 56-45 loss to the Tar Heels, a defeat that dropped the Hokies from No. 19 to No. 24 in the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
1) The defense struggled: Yes, Virginia Tech had 15 players out, including nine on the defensive side of the ball. And yes, whip Chamarri Conner’s ejection further dented an already depleted secondary that was without safety Divine Deablo. But the Hokies’ defensive problems Saturday started with their front seven, a group that got pushed around by UNC. The Tar Heels ran for 399 yards, getting 9.3 yards per rush. Michael Carter and Javonte Williams combined to run for 383 yards and four touchdowns.
They did all that against a defensive line and linebacking corps that is essentially full strength. (Defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford has been limited so far this season, playing in just one of the Hokies’ first three games.)
That rebuilt secondary, playing off receivers, gave up 257 yards and three scores through the air.
New coordinator Justin Hamilton, who finally got to call a game in his new job Saturday, will need to figure out some answers before Tech’s next game, against an offensively-rejuvenated Boston College team.
2) The offense is better with Hooker: Last year’s starting quarterback, Hendon Hooker finally got on the field in 2020 and he showed what he brings to the offense. Going into the game, Braxton Burmeister, Tech’s starter in the first two wins, had a completion percentage under 45% and the Hokies were just 10 for 33 on third-down.
Last season, Hooker completed over 60% of his throws and Saturday, after Hooker took over, Tech went 2 for 4 on third downs in the second half.
Hooker finished 7 for 13 for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
3) Herbert is the Hokies identity: For reasons that are hard to explain, Virginia Tech’s play calling largely ignored the ACC’s leading rusher in the first half. The Hokies ran 39 offensive plays and 23 of them were runs. But Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert only got the ball six times in that stretch, as Tech featured Rutgers transfer back Raheem Blackshear and the running of Burmeister.
Herbert got the ball 12 times in the second half and finished with 138 yards and two touchdowns. The lesson is clear – Herbert is the player this offense needs to be built around this season. With Herbert’s burst and vision and the improved Tech offensive line, this should be the Hokies’ best season rushing the football in a long time.
4) Tyler Matheny’s legend grows: The feel-good story of the Duke win, Matheny – a sophomore walk-on forced into action because of all the personnel losses in the secondary – had another big game in the loss to North Carolina. He led the team with 10 tackles playing rover, in place of the suspended Devon Hunter and the unavailable Keonta Jenkins, part of a rejiggered defensive backfield that also didn’t have Divine Deablo.
Matheny had played just a handful of snaps in his career, in last year’s win over Old Dominion, before this season. He got the start against Duke and made seven tackles and his first career interception.
