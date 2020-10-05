Four takeaways: Virginia Tech's win over Duke

Virginia Tech downed Duke to improve to 2-0 this season. That’s despite being down nearly two dozen players and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton yet again this week.
The team with every excuse to lose just keeps winning.
And, perhaps most encouragingly for Tech fans, the things the Hokies are doing to win are things should be sustainable – running the football offensively and getting disruptive pressure on defense.
Tech has a key game at North Carolina this weekend, but first, here are four downs worth of takeaways from Saturday’s win over the Blue Devils.
1) Khalil Herbert is the real deal: Through two games, the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing, averaging 319 yards, getting 7 yards per carry. Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert has been the main catalyst for that success, rushing for a league-high 155 yards per game so far. Saturday, Herbert carried 19 times for 207 yards and two scores.
Herbert broke off runs of 60, 42 and 23 yards in the second half, and averaged 50 yards per run back on three kickoff returns.
Herbert’s 207 rushing yards Saturday were the most for Tech since Darren Evans ran for a program-record 253 yards against Maryland in 2008. Herbert’s total was the seventh best in Hokies’ history.
2) Emmanuel Belmar is better than advertised: The scouting report on Belmar pegged the 6-foot-2, 255-pound senior as a sturdy and dependable defensive end. Through two games, he’s been closer to dominant. Belmar, the team’s most experienced player at the position, has three sacks, helping a Tech defense that has dropped opposing quarterbacks 13 times in the first two contests. Belmar and Youngstown State transfer Justus Reed give the Hokies an imposing pair off edge rushers.
3) Justin Fuente is the ACC coach of the year through two weeks: Think the task of moving on from retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster was difficult to begin with? Thanks to COVID testing and contact tracing, Tech has essentially had two different game-day coaching staffs in its two games this season, and neither has included new coordinator Justin Hamilton. The defense has had two different play callers – new cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith in the opener and new linebackers coach Tracy Claeys against Duke.
Still, Fuente and his staff have found a way to muddle through and win two games despite being without nearly two dozen players for each of the contests, a group that has included a number of front-line players.
If this is what Tech can do short-handed, it should be fun to watch the Hokies when they're full strength.
4) The offense needs Hendon Hooker: Sure, the offense has put up points the first two weeks. Plenty of them. Tech ranks fourth in the ACC averaging per game. But a closer look shows something is still a bit askew offensively. The Hokies rank 11th in the league on third down, converting just 37.5 percent of the time.
Quarterback Braxton Burmeister has been good enough in his first two starts, but his completion percentage is just 44.4 and he ranks behind nine other ACC starting quarterbacks in efficiency rating (101.8).
The good news? Hendon Hooker appears closer to returning to the field for the Hokies. He missed the opener and was available but did not play in Saturday’s win over Duke. Last season, Hooker completed 61.1 percent of his throws.
