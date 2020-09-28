Four takeaways: Virginia Tech's win over N.C. State

Down 23 players, including its starting quarterback, and two full-time coaches, including its new defensive coordinator, and coming off a disjointed two weeks of preparation, Virginia Tech would have had no shortage of excuses if it looked a bit off in its season opener Saturday night against North Carolina State.
Instead, it was the Wolfpack that looked ill-prepared, as the Hokies rolled to a 45-24 win, an opener that left Tech looking a lot like an ACC title game contender – especially if it’s able to get some of those missing pieces back.
Here are four downs worth of take-aways from Tech’s win over State.
1) Hooker is coming back: Rumors swirled around the health status of Tech starting quarterback Hendon Hooker in the days leading up to the season opener. Saturday night, the program announced he was one of the 23 players missing the game.
After the win, coach Justin Fuente said Hooker is expected to be available for this weekend’s game at Duke. He said the Greensboro, N.C. native who became the team’s starter during the season last year, had not practiced with the team “in a little while.”
Fuente said “through various testing” in COVID-19 protocols, “there was a little bit of a cause for alarm or further testing,” for something not related to the virus.
Those concerns have apparently been satisfied.
“Forget football,” said Fuente. “It’s good just for Hendon that all stuff seems to have worked out.”
2) Burmeister cuts the mustard: With Hooker out, Tech turned to Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister, who sat out last season, at quarterback. Burmeister didn’t disappoint – thanks in part to America’s favorite hot dog condiment.
Burmeister experienced a severe hand cramp in the second quarter. The Hokies training staff had him drinking electrolytes. His mom, in the stands, passed him a home remedy – mustard packets.
“It’s just how I know how to deal with cramps,” said Burmeister.
Burmeister finished 7 for 11 passing for 106 yards, and ran for another 46 yards.
While he was sidelined, third-string quarterback Quincy Patterson came in and acquitted himself well, showing the Hokies have three capable signal-callers for 2020. Patterson threw for 75 yards and two scores, completing four of his six throws.
3) The running game got in gear: For all the focus on the quarterbacks, it was the running game that the Hokies rode to the lopsided win. Behind an experienced and physical offensive line – one that finally had Coastal Carolina transfer Brock Hoffman at center – Tech ran for 314 yards, its third highest total ever in an ACC game.
Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert needed just six carries to get to 104 rushing yards, including a 37-yard score in the first quarter to help get the Hokies rolling. Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear added 28 yards and a touchdown on eight carries before dealing with cramps.
Add in running back Jalen Holston (five carries for 42 yards) with the pop Tech gets from the running ability of its quarterbacks, and this could be the best rushing Hokies squad in years.
4) Justus served on the edge: Youngstown State graduate transfer Justus Reed proved to be a strong addition at defensive end, starting the opener for Tech. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Reed, who started his career at Florida, finished with five tackles and two sacks in his Hokies debut.
“He’s got a grown up body,” said Fuente. “He’s a grown man out there.”
With the unexpected loss of defensive end TyJuan Garbutt this season, for personal reasons, Reed’s quick adjustment to Tech’s scheme could be a big facort in the early part of this year.
