Four takeaways: Virginia Tech's win over N.C. State

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Down 23 players, including its starting quarterback, and two full-time coaches, including its new defensive coordinator, and coming off a disjointed two weeks of preparation, Virginia Tech would have had no shortage of excuses if it looked a bit off in its season opener Saturday night against North Carolina State.

Instead, it was the Wolfpack that looked ill-prepared, as the Hokies rolled to a 45-24 win, an opener that left Tech looking a lot like an ACC title game contender – especially if it’s able to get some of those missing pieces back.

Here are four downs worth of take-aways from Tech’s win over State.

1) Hooker is coming back: Rumors swirled around the health status of Tech starting quarterback Hendon Hooker in the days leading up to the season opener. Saturday night, the program announced he was one of the 23 players missing the game.

After the win, coach Justin Fuente said Hooker is expected to be available for this weekend’s game at Duke. He said the Greensboro, N.C. native who became the team’s starter during the season last year, had not practiced with the team “in a little while.”