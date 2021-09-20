Fuente says Tech's red-zone offense 'stunk' against WVU

“Why do you think it was hard to run to the ball inside? ‘Cause there’s a lot of people in there,” Fuente said. “Right? So you are trying to get the ball to the edge...that’s one of a bunch of things we didn’t do very well down there. Coaching-wise and execution-wise.”

As for running it to the boundary, he said in the statistical analysis the coaches do that those plays traditionally have done better going to that side of the field whether at the goal line or midfield.

The play of Braxton Burmeister and the reads he made in the red zone also were discussed.

Fuente didn’t have a problem with Burmeister’s decision-making inside the 10-yard line and cautioned fans putting the blame on the quarterback when he doesn’t pull the ball back and run on what looks like a read-option play since some of those calls are straight inside runs.

The coaching staff’s main concern in the passing game is the same one it has had the past two weeks — getting more plays downfield.

“I know it sounds familiar, but I think it’s incumbent on all of us to continue to mold things to give him the opportunity to have success, so he feels comfortable,” Fuente said.