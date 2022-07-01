 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highland Springs defensive back Braylon Johnson commits to Virginia Tech

Highland Springs cornerback Braylon Johnson announced Friday he has committed to Virginia Tech.

His father, Loren, was a defensive back at Tech from 1995-98. He coached Highland Springs to four consecutive state titles (2015-18) and a runner-up finish in 2020.

Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising senior ranked among the top 25 prospects in the state in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports and ESPN.com, had more than 20 scholarship offers. He chose Tech over South Carolina.

Johnson had no scholarship offers after playing mostly on the Springers’ JV team as a sophomore. He received 11 in a little less than 28 hours in January of 2021 after a showing at a local showcase led to an invitation to the NextGen All America Camp the month before at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where his father was able to get video of his son going against some top recruits in 7 on 7 games.

Johnson will be joining Highland Springs receiver/defensive back Takye Heath, who committed to Tech in May.

804Varsity

