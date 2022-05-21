Kentucky stuns Virginia Tech with 7th-inning homer in softball regional

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team was two outs away from beating Kentucky and advancing to the NCAA regional finals.

But the Wildcats erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh and handed the Hokies a stunning loss.

Renee Abernathy belted a three-run homer off reliever Keely Rochard to give the Wildcats a 5-4 comeback win Saturday in the winners’ bracket game of the Blacksburg Regional.

“We’re never out of the fight,” Abernathy said.

The 15th-ranked Wildcats (37-17), who improved to 2-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional, earned a berth in Sunday’s finals.

Virginia Tech (42-8), the No. 3 seed in the 64-team NCAA field, was relegated to the losers’ bracket final, which was scheduled for late Saturday night.

“Two options for us. We can say, ‘We suck now. We’re not going to win any more games,’ or we can go out and play,” Tech coach Pete D’Amour said. “The loss is over. What are we going to do about it? This team is pretty resilient.”

Tech is the top seed in this regional, with Kentucky the No. 2 seed in the regional.

“Kentucky is probably in my estimation is one of the best 2 seeds in the country, so nothing to hang our heads about,” D’Amour said.

Miami of Ohio and St. Francis played an elimination game Saturday night for the right to play the third-ranked Hokies later in the evening for the other berth in the finals.

Duke 5, Liberty 0: Liberty was shut down by Peyton St. George while falling to Duke in the NCAA Durham Regional at Duke Softball Stadium.

St. George yielded six hits and walked one. She struck out five.

Raigan Barrett had two hits for Liberty (44-17).

Duke (43-8) got homers from Jameson Kavel and Deja Davis, who had two hits. Caroline Jacobsen and Francesca Frelick each had two hits.

Liberty was scheduled to play an elimination game Saturday night.

Division III

Eastern Connecticut State 4, Randolph-Macon 0: No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State scored three runs in the top of the first inning and eliminated No. 16 R-MC in the second game of a super regional in Mansfield, Conn.

Eastern Connecticut (43-5) won the first game 1-0 in the best-of-three regional.

Brooke Matyasovsky hit a two-run homer in the first, and Alexis Michon (23-1) allowed three hits in six innings. She struck out three.

Amanda Lanyon, Rilee Baughan and Kayla Davis had the hits for R-MC, which finished 35-11. That matched the 2017 team for the second-most wins in a season.