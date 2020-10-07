New faces, experience help elevate Virginia Tech's pass rush

Playing with his hand on the ground was new to Amare Barno when he moved to defensive end at Virginia Tech. A high school safety and junior college linebacker, Barno had little experience with the techniques at his new position.
Luckily for Barno, that wasn’t the case for the guys around him.
“It’s a lot of experience there in that room,” said Barno this week. “Experience in front of me has just helped me out.”
The No. 19 Hokies’ starters at end are senior Emmanuel Belmar, who has played 37 games for Tech over the past four years, and Justus Reed, a graduate transfer who played in 30 games at Florida and Youngstown State.
The team’s new defensive line coaches this season are Bill Teerlinck, a college linebacker who spent the previous eight years coaching the position in the NFL, and Darryl Tapp, an all-American defensive end at Tech who played the position for 12 years in the pros.
From the moment Barno agreed to change positions, that group has helped prepare him to contribute this season.
“Ever since my move, (Belmar’s) been helping me every day, making sure my footwork is down, stance, angle, get-off, everything,” said Barno. “(Justus) brings his experience. He knows a lot, just like certain things that I never even thought about doing, he’s just helping me with.”
The tutelage appears to be paying off. In Saturday’s 38-31 road win over Duke, Barno had two sacks and a forced fumble. In all, the Hokies (2-0, 2-0 ACC) dropped Blue Devils’ quarterback Chase Brice, a Clemson transfer, seven times.
Tech’s defense has tallied 13 sacks in its first two games, wins over North Carolina State and Duke. Last season, in its first two ACC games, it managed just one sack. For the season, it averaged 2.9 sacks per game, fueling worry that getting to the quarterback could be difficult again in 2020.
Concerns about the Hokies’ pass rush intensified when Tech announced defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, whose emergence late last season helped fuel the defense’s big finish, would not be with the team this year for personal reasons.
But Belmar, often pegged as steady but not exceptional, has been excellent through two games, leading the team with three sacks, followed by Barno and Reed, with two each.
“I think he’s really underrated,” said Reed. “I love EB and, yeah, he’s showing he’s got some snaps under his belt and he does his job, he doesn’t make any mistakes and he plays hard and that showed up on Saturday.”
In all, nine of Tech’s 13 sacks have come from the defensive end position, easing concerns about the spot that persisted going into the year.
“Justus Reed was an incredible addition to our football team. All he does is just work his tail off and it just shows on Saturday,” said senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt. “Amare Barno is just an absolute freak of nature. He had a couple of rushes this past Saturday that just kind of blew my mind. … Then EB, Emmanuel Belmar, he’s kind of a guy that just brings it every single day. He’s a leader.”
Belmar, Hewitt and inside linebacker Rayshard Ashby were three defensive players that North Carolina coach Mack Brown singled out as he talked about Saturday’s game against Tech, calling all three "NFL superstars in the future."
“I remember standing on the sideline watching them early in the game last year and being impressed with their physical presence,” said Brown.
The pass rush figures to be crucial this week as the Hokies are tasked with slowing down the No. 8 North Carolina passing attack led by quarterback Sam Howell. Last season, Howell threw 38 touchdown passes as the Heels averaged 33.1 points per game.
This season, they’ve scored 31 and 28 in wins over Syracuse and Boston College.
While there have been some pass protection issues, Brown said the biggest issue has been teams adjusting and playing off UNC’s wide receivers.
“We were so good with the deep throw last year,” said Brown. “We have got to have more patience. We have to go back and understand the 4-yard play is a good play. We’re not going to be able to score as easily as we did last year. People have great respect for Sam now. People have seen us for a year.”
@RTD_MikeBarber