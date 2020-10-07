New faces, experience help elevate Virginia Tech's pass rush

“Justus Reed was an incredible addition to our football team. All he does is just work his tail off and it just shows on Saturday,” said senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt. “Amare Barno is just an absolute freak of nature. He had a couple of rushes this past Saturday that just kind of blew my mind. … Then EB, Emmanuel Belmar, he’s kind of a guy that just brings it every single day. He’s a leader.”

Belmar, Hewitt and inside linebacker Rayshard Ashby were three defensive players that North Carolina coach Mack Brown singled out as he talked about Saturday’s game against Tech, calling all three "NFL superstars in the future."

“I remember standing on the sideline watching them early in the game last year and being impressed with their physical presence,” said Brown.

The pass rush figures to be crucial this week as the Hokies are tasked with slowing down the No. 8 North Carolina passing attack led by quarterback Sam Howell. Last season, Howell threw 38 touchdown passes as the Heels averaged 33.1 points per game.

This season, they’ve scored 31 and 28 in wins over Syracuse and Boston College.

While there have been some pass protection issues, Brown said the biggest issue has been teams adjusting and playing off UNC’s wide receivers.

“We were so good with the deep throw last year,” said Brown. “We have got to have more patience. We have to go back and understand the 4-yard play is a good play. We’re not going to be able to score as easily as we did last year. People have great respect for Sam now. People have seen us for a year.”