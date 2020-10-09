No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina: 3 keys for the Hokies

1) Keep Khalil coming: Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert has been one of the breakout stars in college football this season. He’s rushed for an ACC-best 155.5 yards per game and a staggering 12.4 yards per carry. He’s on pace to rush for over 2,000 yards this season. In North Carolina, he faces the top run defense in the league. The Tar Heels allow just 54 yards per game and 2 yards per attempt.

2) Get after Howell: A year ago, Virginia Tech sacked North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell five times, albeit in a six-overtime affair. This season, the Tar Heels have only allowed six sacks through their first two games. The Hokies, helped by the addition of transfer defensive end Justus Reed and the move from linebacker to end of Amare Barno, have 13 sacks already.

3) Convert on third down: Might this be the week that Hendon Hooker gets back on the field for the Hokies? Braxon Burmeister has filled in capably at quarterback, but the Oregon transfer is completing under 45% of his throws and Tech is just 10 for 33 through two games converting on third down. Hooker completed over 60% of his passes last season and the Hokies went 37 for 105 on third downs in games he started.