No. 23 Virginia Tech looks to bounce back against Boston College

All that in new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s debut as the defensive play caller.

(Hamilton missed the previous two games and Tech has not made him available to the media since his promotion in Dec. 2019.)

“Just because it’s his first game at coordinator, it doesn’t really mean too much. We’ve just got to keep working every single day, keep working,” said senior defensive end Emanuel Belmar. “We’re going to live with mistakes and we’re going to move on. You can’t dwell on it. It didn’t turn how we wanted it to or how he wanted it to, but it’s all right. We’ve just got to keep pushing forward and, you know, there’s better days ahead.”

Hamilton, of course, wasn’t the only defensive piece Tech played without against UNC. As it has all season, the team dealt with a roster depleted by COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols.

Safety Divine Deablo missed the Carolina game, another blow for a secondary that saw star cornerback Caleb Farley opt out during the offseason and safety Devon Hunter suspended for an arrest.

Those absences hurt Tech in both run and pass situations, but the rest of the defense certainly wasn’t able to pick up the slack.