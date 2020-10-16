No. 23 Virginia Tech looks to bounce back against Boston College

As he passed his head coach in the halls of the team’s football complex on Sunday, linebacker Alan Tisdale offered Justin Fuente a few words of encouragement.
“I just tapped him on the shoulder, told him to pick his head up,” said Tisdale. “Because I guess everybody was just kind of down.”
No. 23 Virginia Tech had reason to be down following a 56-45 loss at No. 5 North Carolina last weekend. The question now is, will the Hokies stay down?
Tech (2-1, 2-1 ACC) hosts offensively-revamped Boston College on Saturday night. First-year coach Jeff Hafley has replaced the Eagles’ plodding, power run game with one of the ACC’s most effective passing attacks, a unit elevated by the play of Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec.
Jurkovec averages a league-high 295.7 passing yards per game, wide receiver Zay Flowers leads the ACC with 101.3 receiving yards per game and tight end Hunter Long has caught a conference-best 31 passes for the Eagles (3-1, 2-1 ACC), so getting right on defense figures to be as difficult as it is necessary for the Hokies.
Tech is giving up 37 points per game, the second most in the ACC this season. In the North Carolina loss, it allowed 656 total yards, the second most in program history. The 56 points the Tar Heels scored are the most the Hokies have given up since 2002.
All that in new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s debut as the defensive play caller.
(Hamilton missed the previous two games and Tech has not made him available to the media since his promotion in Dec. 2019.)
“Just because it’s his first game at coordinator, it doesn’t really mean too much. We’ve just got to keep working every single day, keep working,” said senior defensive end Emanuel Belmar. “We’re going to live with mistakes and we’re going to move on. You can’t dwell on it. It didn’t turn how we wanted it to or how he wanted it to, but it’s all right. We’ve just got to keep pushing forward and, you know, there’s better days ahead.”
Hamilton, of course, wasn’t the only defensive piece Tech played without against UNC. As it has all season, the team dealt with a roster depleted by COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols.
Safety Divine Deablo missed the Carolina game, another blow for a secondary that saw star cornerback Caleb Farley opt out during the offseason and safety Devon Hunter suspended for an arrest.
Those absences hurt Tech in both run and pass situations, but the rest of the defense certainly wasn’t able to pick up the slack.
“I think we could have played better everywhere, you know?” said Fuente. “We all share in this, and we need to play better up front, as well.”
Tisdale, an inside linebacker, found him dropping back to play safety, running a scaled-back version of the defense that simply asked him to cover the tight end man-to-man on most snaps.
“We’re drawing stuff up on the sideline trying to get 11 people out there,” said Fuente. “It was like eighth-grade football – that’s what it was. So, I hate it for our kids, but that was the situation we were in.”
If Tisdale was rattled or battered down at all by the experience, he didn’t show it the next day.
“I walked by him (Sunday), and he looked at me and said, ‘Why are you so down?’” said Fuente. “So, Alan’s fine. He’s ready to go.”
The rest of the defense needs to be, as well.
