No. 8 UNC's offense too much for No. 19 Virginia Tech in 56-45 defeat

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton made his long awaited in-person debut in his new role on Saturday against North Carolina.
It’s not a game he will be eager to revisit.
Tech’s defense was overpowered in a 56-45 loss whether it was quarterback Sam Howell throwing the ball or UNC’s dynamic backfield of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams running wherever they wanted.
The No. 9 Tar Heels made a series of errors — they were penalized 10 times for 87 yards and dropped a handful of easy passes, but the miscues did little to slow them down.
When a North Carolina touchdown was wiped off the board midway through the fourth quarter by an offensive pass-interference call on Dyami Brown, Carter went untouched down the sideline on the next play for a 62-yard touchdown.
Carter had 214 yards (12.6 yards per carry) and Williams had 169 yards (8.5 per carry). No. 19 Tech had given up 12 carries of 10 yards or more combined the first two weeks of the season. Carter and Williams had 13 on Saturday with four going for 20 yards or more.
North Carolina put up 656 total yards, the second-most Tech has given up all time.
“If you can't fit the run game, you are at their mercy,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They could do whatever they want."
Virginia Tech’s offense roared to life with Hendon Hooker back at the helm. Hooker made a cameo in the first half — his first appearance of the season — for a drive that went three-and-out, but was under center for the entire second half and made a game of it.
The Hokies scored points on all four of their possessions in the third quarter with Hooker making a series of plays to keep the offense on track. He hit James Mitchell for a 57-yard gain to set up a score and threw a 33-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson. Robinson's TD cut UNC’s lead to 42-37 with 15 seconds left in the quarter.
“I'm just hurt for our players,” Fuente said. “They tried and battled through really such adverse conditions the last three weeks, and showed tremendous resiliency and toughness that was especially on display tonight. The last thing I am is upset at our guys. I'm really proud of how they continued to battle and try to find a way.”
Tech would have ended up with touchdowns on all four third-quarter drives if an illegal-shift penalty hadn’t wiped a touchdown off the board.
The Hokies settled for a 55-yard field goal from Brian Johnson on the drive. It was a career long for Johnson, who has made 17 straight field goal attempts. He also came through with a successful onside kick attempt (that he recovered himself) in the quarter.
Running back Khalil Herbert made his presence felt in the quarter as well with a 52-yard touchdown run. Herbert converted the third-and-8 by weaving through the secondary to top 100 yards for the third straight game.
The Hokies held on to the ball for nearly 11 minutes in the third quarter, but couldn't overcome the 21 points they spotted UNC in the first quarter.
North Carolina scored on their first three possessions to lead 21-0 while averaging 9.7 yards per play.
Howell completed 10 of 12 passes for 123 yards and a 37-yard touchdown toss to Brown in the first quater. Brown, who beat Tech cornerback Armani Chatman down the field, got one foot down at the back of the end zone for the score.
Williams ran for two scores in the quarter.
Tech’s defense forced a pair of three-and-outs in the second quarter — Dorian Strong broke up a third-down pass to force UNC’s first punt and Amare Barno came up with a third-down sack — but the Tar Heels weren’t done.
Howell connected again with Brown just before the first half ended on a 43-yard throw to push UNC's lead back to 21 points.
Tech’s short-handed secondary suffered a blow in the first quarter when nickel Chamarri Conner was ejected for targeting. Hokies starting safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins were among the 15 players who didn’t travel to the game. Nadir Thompson, who started last week at cornerback, came in for Conner.
The Hokies had 15 players who didn't travel with the team this week.
“The worst thing a coach can do is get up here and give a bunch of excuses, it's still our job to find a way to get the job done,” Fuente said of the absences. “There comes a point in time where you don't feel like you are giving the guys a chance. There's nobody left.”
North Carolina’s 372 yards in the first half were the second-most allowed in a half going back to 1987 (Tech gave up 425 yards to Pittsburgh in 2018) and the 35 points tied for the most allowed.