No. 8 UNC's offense too much for No. 19 Virginia Tech in 56-45 defeat

Virginia Tech’s offense roared to life with Hendon Hooker back at the helm. Hooker made a cameo in the first half — his first appearance of the season — for a drive that went three-and-out, but was under center for the entire second half and made a game of it.

The Hokies scored points on all four of their possessions in the third quarter with Hooker making a series of plays to keep the offense on track. He hit James Mitchell for a 57-yard gain to set up a score and threw a 33-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson. Robinson's TD cut UNC’s lead to 42-37 with 15 seconds left in the quarter.

“I'm just hurt for our players,” Fuente said. “They tried and battled through really such adverse conditions the last three weeks, and showed tremendous resiliency and toughness that was especially on display tonight. The last thing I am is upset at our guys. I'm really proud of how they continued to battle and try to find a way.”

Tech would have ended up with touchdowns on all four third-quarter drives if an illegal-shift penalty hadn’t wiped a touchdown off the board.