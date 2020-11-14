No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech: 3 keys for the Hokies

VIRGINIA TECH’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1 Contain D’Eriq King: The Hokies struggled mightily with Liberty’s Malik Willis in last week’s loss and haven’t been great defending running quarterbacks for a number of years now. Willis ran for 108 yards and a score in the Flames’ 38-35 win. Miami’s King leads the ACC in total offense, accounting for 319.6 yards per game. In the Hurricanes’ last game, a 44-41 win over North Carolina State, King threw for 430 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for another 105 yards.

2 No big plays: This is one of those strength versus weakness matchups. Tech’s defense has been prone to giving up big plays this year. Miami’s offense has thrived on hitting them. The Hurricanes scored on three plays of 20 yards or longer the last time out, including winning the game on a 54-yard pass from King to Michael Harley. Miami has already broke off 22 plays of 30 yards or more, tied for ninth most in the nation and it averages 34.4 points per game.

3 Run the ball: Yes, even if Khalil Herbert isn’t fully recovered from the hamstring injury that took him out after the opening kickoff against Liberty, Tech needs to commit to its ground game. Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear and junior Jalen Holston should be capable of moving the chains behind a Hokies’ offensive line that was the early season success story in Blacksburg. And if not, it could be a game to ride Hendon Hooker, the Hokies’ own dual threat weapon at quarterback.