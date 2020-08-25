QB competition continues as Virginia Tech concludes fall football camp

Even as he’s worked as part of a three-man competition for the Virginia Tech starting quarterback job this preseason, Hendon Hooker has taken another step in his leadership for the Hokies.
“That’s the thing that stands out to me the most,” said junior tight end James Mitchell. “He’s really trying to help not just the quarterbacks but he’s making sure that everybody else is right. He’s making sure that everybody’s doing their job and everybody’s on point and making sure everybody’s doing the right thing.”
Hooker, who took over behind center five games into last season, is competing with Braxton Burmeister, an Oregon transfer who sat out last season, and Quincy Patterson, a sophomore who played in specific packages.
Tuesday, Tech coach Justin Fuente said all three shared first-team work evenly during the team’s preseason camp, which technically ended with Monday’s start of classes. That included two team scrimmages, Fuente said.
“I’ve been pleased with all of them,” said Fuente. “The three older guys, in Braxton, Quincy and Hendon, have all made improvements. We’re splitting those things equally. We’ll start to narrow that stuff down.”
Fuente also praised redshirt freshman Knox Kadum.
“I think he’s made great improvement,” said Fuente. “He’s behind the older players, but it’s been nice. Physically, he’s gotten much stronger and he’s much more confident in what’s going on.”
Hooker became the Hokies’ starting quarterback after the team suffered an embarrassing 45-10 home loss to Duke on a Friday night in late September, Tech’s most lopsided home loss in 45 years.
He led Tech to wins in his first six starts, though he sat out the team’s road loss at Notre Dame with an injury. Hooker finished the year 99 for 162 for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns. He threw just two interceptions.
A 6-foot-4, 228-pound dual-threat quarterback, Hooker also rushed for 356 yards and five scores.
Burmeister, who played in 11 games over two seasons with the Ducks, transferred to Tech in February of 2019 but has never been allowed to speak with the media since joining the Hokies. The NCAA denied his request for a waiver to play last season.
Patterson, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound Chicago native, saw time in seven games last season, starting the Notre Dame loss. He went 14 for 37 passing for 257 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He ran 50 times for 241 yards and a pair of scores.
“They all bring something to the table,” said Fuente. “You can see very clearly how you could build whatever you’re trying to do offensively around that person. Different strengths and weaknesses, but I think they’ve all made good strides towards improvement and I’m excited about what they’ve put on the film so far.”
With the start of fall classes, Tech has transitioned out of its camp schedule and into a more in-season approach, which mainly cuts down on the amount of time the team has together.
The Hokies are scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 12 against North Carolina State. The Wolfpack announced this week it had paused football workouts due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
“I feel like you walk off the practice field, you are waiting for the new news that happened,” said Fuente. “It's not a daily thing, it's almost an hourly update.”
Also Tuesday, Fuente said the program still is waiting on an update from the NCAA on the status of Rutgers transfer running back Raheem Blackshear. The NCAA denied Blackshear’s initial request for a waiver to play this season, and Tech has appealed.
