QB competition continues as Virginia Tech concludes fall football camp

Hooker became the Hokies’ starting quarterback after the team suffered an embarrassing 45-10 home loss to Duke on a Friday night in late September, Tech’s most lopsided home loss in 45 years.

He led Tech to wins in his first six starts, though he sat out the team’s road loss at Notre Dame with an injury. Hooker finished the year 99 for 162 for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns. He threw just two interceptions.

A 6-foot-4, 228-pound dual-threat quarterback, Hooker also rushed for 356 yards and five scores.

Burmeister, who played in 11 games over two seasons with the Ducks, transferred to Tech in February of 2019 but has never been allowed to speak with the media since joining the Hokies. The NCAA denied his request for a waiver to play last season.

Patterson, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound Chicago native, saw time in seven games last season, starting the Notre Dame loss. He went 14 for 37 passing for 257 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He ran 50 times for 241 yards and a pair of scores.