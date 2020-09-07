Raheem Blackshear, Khalil Herbert ready to run for Virginia Tech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raheem Blackshear and Khalil Herbert both heard the criticism.

They each played four college football games last season, Blackshear at Rutgers and Herbert at Kansas, before deciding to shut it down for the year and redshirt. Both insist they had not yet decided to transfer when they made the decision to stop playing.

Still, the two running backs faced a heavy dose of online vitriol from fans who thought they were quitting on their respective teams.

“Definitely (was) hearing those outside voices,” said Herbert. “But talking to my teammates on my team, they understood fully. They had my back there. So as long as those guys knew why I made my decision and everything happened, the real story, I was fine with it.”

Herbert and Blackshear, now teammates at Virginia Tech, have swapped stories about their experiences opting out of the 2019 season early enough to preserve their redshirt option. Both were vague when addressing those choices when they spoke to the media last week for the first time as Hokies.

“A lot of people are going to disagree with what you want to do and everything,” said Blackshear. “But I had personal reasons for me to do what I had to do.”