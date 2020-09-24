Season preview: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech
Coach: Justin Fuente, fifth season (59-43, 33-20 at Virginia Tech)
Last year: 8-4, 5-3 ACC
Key returners: QB Hendon Hooker, WR Tre Turner, LB Rayshard Ashby, OL Christian Darrisaw
Key losses: CB Caleb Farley, S Reggie Floyd, TE Dalton Keene, RB Deshawn McClease, WR Damon Hazelton
Key newcomers: WR Changa Hodge, WR Evan Fairs, RB Raheem Blackshear, RB Khalil Herbert, DE Justus Reed, CB Devin Taylor
ACC preseason prediction: Fifth
Outlook: The biggest change for the Hokies this season comes off the field, where former player Justin Hamilton takes over for legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Hamilton inherits a unit that is deep and talented, especially at linebacker. Offensively, Tech plans to play both Hendon Hooker and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister at quarterback. They’ll head up an attack with emerging stars in wide receiver Tre Turner and tight end James Mitchell, plus a bevy of weapons who came in as transfers.
Schedule
Saturday North Carolina State 8 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Duke 4 p.m.
Oct. 10 at North Carolina TBA
Oct. 17 Boston College TBA
Oct. 24 at Wake Forest TBA
Oct. 31 at Louisville TBA
Nov. 7 Liberty TBA
Nov. 14 Miami TBA
Nov. 21 at Pittsburgh TBA
Dec. 5 Clemson TBA
Dec. 12 Virginia TBA
