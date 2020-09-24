Season preview: Virginia Tech

Outlook: The biggest change for the Hokies this season comes off the field, where former player Justin Hamilton takes over for legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Hamilton inherits a unit that is deep and talented, especially at linebacker. Offensively, Tech plans to play both Hendon Hooker and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister at quarterback. They’ll head up an attack with emerging stars in wide receiver Tre Turner and tight end James Mitchell, plus a bevy of weapons who came in as transfers.