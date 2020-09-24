 Skip to main content
Season preview: Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech

Coach: Justin Fuente, fifth season (59-43, 33-20 at Virginia Tech)

Last year: 8-4, 5-3 ACC

Key returners: QB Hendon Hooker, WR Tre Turner, LB Rayshard Ashby, OL Christian Darrisaw

Key losses: CB Caleb Farley, S Reggie Floyd, TE Dalton Keene, RB Deshawn McClease, WR Damon Hazelton

Key newcomers: WR Changa Hodge, WR Evan Fairs, RB Raheem Blackshear, RB Khalil Herbert, DE Justus Reed, CB Devin Taylor

ACC preseason prediction: Fifth

Outlook: The biggest change for the Hokies this season comes off the field, where former player Justin Hamilton takes over for legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Hamilton inherits a unit that is deep and talented, especially at linebacker. Offensively, Tech plans to play both Hendon Hooker and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister at quarterback. They’ll head up an attack with emerging stars in wide receiver Tre Turner and tight end James Mitchell, plus a bevy of weapons who came in as transfers.

Schedule

Saturday North Carolina State 8 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Duke 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 at North Carolina TBA

Oct. 17 Boston College TBA

Oct. 24 at Wake Forest TBA

Oct. 31 at Louisville TBA

Nov. 7 Liberty TBA

Nov. 14 Miami TBA

Nov. 21 at Pittsburgh TBA

Dec. 5 Clemson TBA

Dec. 12 Virginia TBA

