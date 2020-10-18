Teel: Hokies' approach clear after trampling of Boston College

Hooker rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and completed 11 of 15 passes for 111 yards and another score.

“I’ve been impressed with him, you bet,” head coach Justin Fuente said of Hooker. “There’s still some things we need to clean up, that we can do better. … Obviously as things go on, we’ll have to be more … productive throwing the ball.”

Tre Turner, the team's most accomplished receiver, missed much of Saturday’s game after an undisclosed first-half injury, placing an even greater burden on Herbert and Hooker — the first pair of Hokies to rush for 100-plus yards in a game since Darren Evans and Tyrod Taylor in 2010.

In concert with an offensive line anchored by center Brock Hoffman and tackle Christian Darrisaw, they crushed the challenge.

Tech (3-1 overall, 3-1 ACC) ran for 350 yards, its most since 444 against Marshall in 2009, its third game of 300-plus this year. But the scope of the Hokies’ rushing offense to date is best revealed by this nugget:

In the seven seasons from 2013-19, they ran for at least 260 yards versus a Power Five opponent one time — against Virginia in 2016. They’ve done it four times in as many games this year.