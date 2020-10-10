Teel: Hokies' depleted defense can't hold up against 'a real offense'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
Virginia Tech’s depleted-but-undefeated start gave Hokies faithful plenty to applaud, most notably Khalil Herbert, the offensive line and the team’s collective resolve.
But Tech’s victories came against North Carolina State and Duke, the former starting its backup quarterback, the latter a turnover machine. Neither was capable of repeatedly exploiting the Hokies.
That scheduling good fortune ended Saturday at No. 8 North Carolina.
“We played against a real offense today, with explosive skill players who are going to play on Sundays,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said after a 56-45 defeat.
Sophomore Sam Howell is a big league quarterback who has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his college games, and the Tar Heels surround him with dynamic running backs and receivers.
UNC gouged Tech for 656 yards, 9.9 per snap. In more than a century of football, the Hokies have yielded more yards only once: 833 to Alabama in a 77-6 loss in 1973.
The last time they allowed this many points was in a 56-45 loss at Miami in 2002.
The root cause of Saturday’s defensive helplessness was a secondary missing starting safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins, plus top reserve Tyree Rodgers. Tech officials did not disclose why 15 players were unavailable, but surely COVID-19 shelved some, if not all.
“It’s just almost,” Fuente said, “not even like football. … There comes a point in time where you don’t feel like you are giving the guys a chance. There’s nobody left.”
Compounding the issue: Nickel back Chamarri Conner’s first-quarter ejection for targeting and the defensive front’s inability to remotely contain UNC running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, or pressure Howell.
As Fuente acknowledged, the absences at safety do not excuse Carter and Williams combining for 383 yards rushing and four scores, plus four receptions for 70 yards.
“If you can’t fit the run game,” Fuente said, “you’re at their mercy. They could do whatever they wanted.”
The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 ACC) bolted to a 21-0 lead, but with Braxton Burmeister at quarterback in the first half and Hendon Hooker in the second, the No. 19 Hokies (2-1, 2-1) clawed to within a score. Each time Carter and/or Williams gashed them for runs of 20-plus yards.
And then there’s Howell. Last season, his 21 deep touchdown passes (targeted at least 20 yards downfield) trailed only Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow’s 26 for national champion LSU. Those strikes were missing in UNC’s opening victories over Syracuse and Boston College, but Saturday they returned.
Among Howell’s three scoring strikes were a 43-yarder and 37-yarder, both to Dyami Brown. In last season’s six-overtime loss at Lane Stadium, he threw five touchdown passes, including deep shots of 47 and 68 yards.
So imagine you’re Justin Hamilton, the Hokies’ rookie defensive coordinator. Replacing the iconic Bud Foster, he missed the season’s first two games because of the virus/contact tracing. Then he draws Howell and Co., in his first game back, and with the safety position he coaches decimated.
Hamilton and the defensive staff juggled the secondary the best they could. They started redshirt freshman J.R. Walker and walk-on Tyler Matheny at safety, the latter for the second consecutive week. They moved cornerback Jermaine Waller, playing his first game of 2020, to nickel after Conner’s ejection. They deployed an extra linebacker.
Nothing worked.
“We battled,” tight end James Mitchell said, “and that’s really all you can ask.”
Mitchell’s receptions of 57 and 26 yards, the latter for a touchdown, were the highlights of Hooker’s second half. The incumbent QB1, Hooker steered Tech to 31 second-half points and should have established himself as next week’s starter against Boston College.
There was visible rust for Hooker, who missed multiple weeks of practice and the first two games with a non-COVID health scare. His most errant pass was a low-and-away throw to a lonesome Drake Deluliis on a third-quarter third-and-19, this two plays after an illegal shift nullified a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tre Turner.
Brian Johnson saved the drive with a career-long 55-yard field goal, but field goals weren’t going to stave off UNC’s eight touchdowns.
Hooker’s return and Herbert’s continued excellence — he rushed for 138 yards and touchdowns of 8 and 52 yards Saturday — should sustain Tech’s offense. The question is the defense, specifically its health.
“I hope you guys don’t, I mean, I probably should have cooled down more before I came in here,” a visibly irritated Fuente said. “I just hurt for our players. They tried and battled through such adverse conditions the last three weeks.”
