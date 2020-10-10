Teel: Hokies' depleted defense can't hold up against 'a real offense'

“It’s just almost,” Fuente said, “not even like football. … There comes a point in time where you don’t feel like you are giving the guys a chance. There’s nobody left.”

Compounding the issue: Nickel back Chamarri Conner’s first-quarter ejection for targeting and the defensive front’s inability to remotely contain UNC running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, or pressure Howell.

As Fuente acknowledged, the absences at safety do not excuse Carter and Williams combining for 383 yards rushing and four scores, plus four receptions for 70 yards.

“If you can’t fit the run game,” Fuente said, “you’re at their mercy. They could do whatever they wanted.”

The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 ACC) bolted to a 21-0 lead, but with Braxton Burmeister at quarterback in the first half and Hendon Hooker in the second, the No. 19 Hokies (2-1, 2-1) clawed to within a score. Each time Carter and/or Williams gashed them for runs of 20-plus yards.

And then there’s Howell. Last season, his 21 deep touchdown passes (targeted at least 20 yards downfield) trailed only Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow’s 26 for national champion LSU. Those strikes were missing in UNC’s opening victories over Syracuse and Boston College, but Saturday they returned.