Teel: Hokies' Fuente comfortable with ACC postponement guidelines

The ACC updated its postponement and rescheduling benchmarks for fall sports last week. That two-page document quickly became more relevant than officials hoped.
Not that anyone expected uninterrupted seasons, especially in football. Indeed, prior to last week’s revisions, a COVID-19 outbreak at North Carolina State had prompted the conference to delay the Wolfpack’s opener, at Virginia Tech, from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26.
Reflecting trust among its 15 schools, the ACC’s standards are wisely nuanced, affording coaches, administrators and, most important, medical professionals the flexibility to make the best decisions for athletes’ health and safety.
Here’s a brief timeline of how the ACC document came to light:
Sept 9: With fall sports seasons set to begin in three days, league officials amended their rescheduling policies. The lone football-specific requirement is that a team “should have an adequate number of players from its original roster, including seven scholarship offensive linemen, dressed and available to play … at the start of the game during the 2020 season.”
Other considerations include an inability to perform adequate COVID-19 testing and/or contact tracing, and “campus-wide or community transmission rates that are considered unsafe by local public health officials.”
Sept. 10: Late in the evening, Virginia Tech athletic department administrators, including chief medical officer Dr. Mark Rogers, received results of backlogged tests that jeopardize the Hokies’ ability to open their season Sept. 19 against Virginia.
Sept. 11: The following morning, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock informed UVA and the league office of the Hokies’ plight.
Sept. 12: The parties announced the game’s postponement, and during a subsequent video conference, Babcock referenced the ACC protocols. Asked for details, he mentioned the offensive line minimum, and following the interview, Tech emailed the document to reporters.
The policy states that final authority to reschedule contests rests “solely” with Commissioner John Swofford, “after consultation with the participating schools.” An entire sport’s season can be shut down if fewer than half the teams that began the season are unable to continue.
Also Saturday, Tech coach Justin Fuente called his UVA counterpart, Bronco Mendenhall, to explain the Hokies' situation.
"We all understand what we’re all going through," Fuente said, "but I wanted to just make sure he knew what was happening and why it was happening from me, not from somebody else.”
Fuente also understands, and appreciates, why the ACC adopted broad guidelines.
“Yeah, I am [comfortable with them],” he said, “because I really believe in this league, and I believe people won’t abuse that. Our guys want to play. They were crushed. They believe they can go play without very many guys, and sometimes it’s our job to protect them from themselves.
“And that’s what Doc [Rogers] did. And I told them, ‘If you guys want to be mad at somebody, be mad at me.’ But Doc looked at it, and in my opinion, it wasn’t even close. So, I do think the description is fine. I think you’re going to be able to protect kids from dangerous situations [with] that description. Seven [offensive linemen] is pretty small. The NFL, they have eight. So that’s pretty thin on the offensive line. That can get pretty scary pretty quick.”
Virginia Tech and N.C. State are hardly alone. Texas Christian, East Carolina, Brigham Young, Tulsa and Louisiana Tech are among other programs where infections and contact tracing have left the roster unable to compete.
Most, if not all, coaches realize they could be next. The virus is that contagious and indiscriminate.
As Wake Forest’s health care administrator, Murphy Grant, said in July: One misstep by one person could shut down an entire team.
“There’s no question,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said of having empathy for his affected peers. “[But] the schedule was built this way, with flexibility. And let’s use Major League Baseball as an example. Obviously down here we saw that the [Miami] Marlins had to take a week or so off. We’ve seen some other teams do it. But they found a way and have been able to replace games, and we’re headed toward the end of a baseball season.
“Everyone knew that 2020 was not going to be all smooth sailing and that there’d be some people taken out of their comfort zone.”
That reality offers little solace to Fuente, who has seen postponements from both sides.
“You all can imagine it’s on our minds and weighs on us 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. “If you test three times a week, you’re three taps on the shoulder away from not being able to play, either because you’re around a person in a particular setting, or because you were positive.
“So the mental stress and the emotional stress that’s on all of us all the time about this certainly is relevant. But we will not stop continuing to try to educate and emphasize controlling what we can control when it comes to the virus.”
