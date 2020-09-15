Teel: Hokies' Fuente comfortable with ACC postponement guidelines

“There’s no question,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said of having empathy for his affected peers. “[But] the schedule was built this way, with flexibility. And let’s use Major League Baseball as an example. Obviously down here we saw that the [Miami] Marlins had to take a week or so off. We’ve seen some other teams do it. But they found a way and have been able to replace games, and we’re headed toward the end of a baseball season.

“Everyone knew that 2020 was not going to be all smooth sailing and that there’d be some people taken out of their comfort zone.”

That reality offers little solace to Fuente, who has seen postponements from both sides.

“You all can imagine it’s on our minds and weighs on us 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. “If you test three times a week, you’re three taps on the shoulder away from not being able to play, either because you’re around a person in a particular setting, or because you were positive.

“So the mental stress and the emotional stress that’s on all of us all the time about this certainly is relevant. But we will not stop continuing to try to educate and emphasize controlling what we can control when it comes to the virus.”