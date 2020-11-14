Teel: Hokies' offense comes up empty in fourth quarter against No. 9 Miami

BLACKSBURG — A two-score lead late in the third quarter aside, 24 points weren’t going to be enough for Virginia Tech on Saturday. Not with the Hokies’ unreliable defense. Not against No. 9 Miami and D’Eriq King.
Sure enough, the Hurricanes scored two touchdowns in the final 16-plus minutes and stuffed Tech on its final five possessions to prevail 25-24 at Lane Stadium.
Hokies coach Justin Fuente applauded his team’s effort, especially in the wake of the previous week’s last-second loss to Liberty.
“My gosh, did our guys lay it on the line today,” he said.
Agreed. Tech’s defense was exponentially better for much of the afternoon, and the offense had its moments, a formula that would have beaten Liberty.
But the stark reality is a second consecutive disheartening setback leaves the Hokies 4-4 with games remaining against Pittsburgh, Clemson and Virginia. Translation: This could be the program’s first losing regular season since 1992.
“We’ll bounce back,” running back Khalil Herbert said. “We’ll be good to go next week.”
Tech rebounded well from Liberty against an opponent capable of hanging 50 on most any Saturday. But after driving to the Hurricanes’ 15 midway through the third quarter, the offense stalled, unable to protect quarterback Hendon Hooker or sustain a rushing attack that netted 150 yards on its first 25 attempts (6.0 average).
The breakdowns began with blitzing linebacker Gilbert Frierson sacking Hooker and forcing the Hokies to settle for a 38-yard Brian Johnson field goal and 24-13 lead. Thereafter, Tech did not sniff a score on five series, and its final 16 rushes gained 10 yards.
Five of Miami’s six sacks came in the final 21-plus minutes. The Hurricanes overpowered/outnumbered the Hokies up front on some. Still others came when the secondary blanketed Tech receivers, and Hooker failed to throw the ball away.
Play-calling didn’t help either, most notably a third-and-6 from Miami’s 37 early in the fourth quarter with the Hokies leading 24-19. Tech’s seven most-recent rushes had netted minus-8 yards, but coordinator Brad Cornelsen called for a Hooker run.
Fuente said the thinking was to create a fourth-and-short that the Hokies could convert. But defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera stopped Hooker for a 1-yard loss, and the Hokies punted. They punted because Johnson had missed badly from 54 yards in the second quarter, that attempt coming after an equally baffling decision to run Raheem Blackshear inside on third-and-7 from Miami’s 37.
After Miami (7-1 overall, 6-1 ACC) took its first lead, 25-24, on King’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Mark Pope with 5:59 remaining, Te’Cory Couch intercepted Hooker on the very next snap. But the defense, led by Dax Hollifield, Rayshard Ashby, Jarrod Hewitt and Devin Taylor, stopped the Hurricanes without a first down on back-to-back possessions to give the offense two more chances.
“I was pleased with the way we played defense the whole game,” Fuente said.
Just eight days earlier, Miami had defeated N.C. State 44-41, and King had joined Lamar Jackson and Tajh Boyd as the only ACC quarterbacks ever to throw for 400 yards and rush for 100 in the same game. Saturday, King accounted for 270 yards, barely half his 535 against N.C. State.
Elementary as it sounds, the Hokies’ progress was evidenced by surer tackling and preventing touchdowns.
Tech stiffened on Miami’s opening series, prompting the Hurricanes to fake a field goal on fourth-and-3 from the 30. As miserable as the Hokies have been on fourth down this season, why get cute there? Just line up and play.
Armani Chatman read the fake and tripped up kicker Jose Borregales short of the first down.
Later in the first quarter, Miami drove smartly to a first-and-10 at Tech’s 18. But Ashby and Mario Kendricks stuffed Donald Chaney for no gain on consecutive inside runs, and Kendricks’ third-down sack of King forced a Borregales field goal.
As the first half concluded, Brion Murray knocked away a pass for Dee Wiggins in the end zone, and Amare Barno tackled King for a 6-yard loss, prompting a second Borregales field goal.
On previous Saturdays this fall, Tech would have yielded 17-21 points on those three possessions. Instead, with a little help from Miami, the Hokies allowed six.
But even with two possessions in the final four minutes, Tech could not manufacture points as sacks derailed both drives.
Fuente said he hurt for his players “because they were so close to getting what they desperately wanted.”
Hewitt declined to blame the offense.
“It’s not about pointing fingers,” he said. “Everybody could have done a little bit better to get this win.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel