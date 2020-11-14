Teel: Hokies' offense comes up empty in fourth quarter against No. 9 Miami

BLACKSBURG — A two-score lead late in the third quarter aside, 24 points weren’t going to be enough for Virginia Tech on Saturday. Not with the Hokies’ unreliable defense. Not against No. 9 Miami and D’Eriq King.

Sure enough, the Hurricanes scored two touchdowns in the final 16-plus minutes and stuffed Tech on its final five possessions to prevail 25-24 at Lane Stadium.

Hokies coach Justin Fuente applauded his team’s effort, especially in the wake of the previous week’s last-second loss to Liberty.

“My gosh, did our guys lay it on the line today,” he said.

Agreed. Tech’s defense was exponentially better for much of the afternoon, and the offense had its moments, a formula that would have beaten Liberty.

But the stark reality is a second consecutive disheartening setback leaves the Hokies 4-4 with games remaining against Pittsburgh, Clemson and Virginia. Translation: This could be the program’s first losing regular season since 1992.

“We’ll bounce back,” running back Khalil Herbert said. “We’ll be good to go next week.”