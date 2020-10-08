Teel: Hokies the first 'big test' for UNC's run defense

Nursing a 31-28 lead at Duke last week, Virginia Tech was a first down away from running out the clock. Then, on second-and-10 from his own 40, Khalil Herbert erased any doubt.
Taking a handoff from Braxton Burmeister, Herbert perfectly read blocks from tight end Nick Gallo, right tackle Luke Tenuta and center Brock Hoffman and burst 60 yards for the clinching touchdown.
That’s more rushing yards than North Carolina is yielding per game.
Indeed, the Tar Heels lead college football in run defense at 54 yards per game and rank third in opponents’ yards per carry at 2.0, raw numbers that foreshadow quite the clash Saturday against Herbert, the nation’s leading rusher.
But raw numbers lack context, as UNC coach Mack Brown is quick to acknowledge.
Not that Brown doesn’t appreciate UNC’s defense. Converted quarterback Chazz Surratt was a first-team all-ACC linebacker in 2019, and the Fox brothers, end Tomari and linebacker Tomon, have a combined 7½ tackles for loss this season.
Still, Brown is happy to provide some asterisks.
The first is obvious: Two games are hardly a definitive sample.
The second is the Tar Heels’ opponents: Syracuse and Boston College.
The Orange’s top projected running backs, Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard, opted out of the season for unspecified reasons. Much to Brown’s surprise, the Eagles abandoned the run (19 attempts) and threw 56 passes.
“I do think we’re good on defense,” Brown said, “but I do think those stats are skewed because of who we played the first two [games].”
With Herbert averaging 155.5 yards per game and a ridiculous/unsustainable 12.4 yards per carry, and with the team leading the nation at 7.0 yards per carry, Tech head coach Justin Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen are as unlikely to forsake the run as President Trump is to ditch Twitter.
Just look at the Hokies’ run-pass ratio. In victories over North Carolina State and Duke they ran on 68.4% of their snaps (91 of 133).
The only ACC team remotely close to running the ball as often is Notre Dame at 62.3%.
Tech’s devotion to the run is rooted in Herbert, the graduate transfer from Kansas whose performance at Duke was historic on multiple levels.
Herbert’s 357 all-purpose yards, 207 rushing and 150 on kickoff returns, are a Tech record and the seventh-best in ACC history. The conference standard is 496 yards, set by N.C. State’s Tobias Palmer against Clemson in 2012 (219 receiving yards and 277 on kickoff returns).
Herbert also became just the second Hokie to rush for 200-plus yards in a game while averaging more than 10 per carry — he had 19 attempts at Duke. The first was Michael Vick, who dashed for 210 yards on 16 rushes at Boston College in 2000.
Herbert’s kickoff returns were as essential as his runs from scrimmage.
After Duke claimed a 14-10 lead, his 83-yard return to the Blue Devils’ 16 set up Burmeister’s go-ahead, 2-yard scoring run. When Duke drew within 31-28 in the fourth quarter, Herbert took the ensuing kickoff back 42 yards to curb the Devils’ momentum.
Such special-teams contributions are unlikely Saturday. Each of Jonathan Kim’s 11 kickoffs for UNC this season have resulted in touchbacks.
North Carolina and Tech were unranked last October when they staged the longest game in ACC history, a 43-41 Hokies victory in overtime. This week, UNC is No. 8, Tech No. 19, in The Associated Press poll.
Given the staggered schedules of this pandemic season, polls have rarely been more unreliable. That said, a win Saturday would match, by ranking, the Hokies’ top road conquest — they upset No. 8 and eventual national champion Ohio State in 2014.
Like those Buckeyes — think J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Thomas — North Carolina's cornerstone is offense. Quarterback Sam Howell, receiver Dyami Brown and running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams are a chore for any defense, let alone one that's been depleted by COVID-19.
This all translates to the Hokies continuing their old-school, run-first approach, one the Tar Heels have yet to confront.
"So I think," Mack Brown said, "our big test is going to be Saturday."
