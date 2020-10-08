Teel: Hokies the first 'big test' for UNC's run defense

The Orange’s top projected running backs, Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard, opted out of the season for unspecified reasons. Much to Brown’s surprise, the Eagles abandoned the run (19 attempts) and threw 56 passes.

“I do think we’re good on defense,” Brown said, “but I do think those stats are skewed because of who we played the first two [games].”

With Herbert averaging 155.5 yards per game and a ridiculous/unsustainable 12.4 yards per carry, and with the team leading the nation at 7.0 yards per carry, Tech head coach Justin Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen are as unlikely to forsake the run as President Trump is to ditch Twitter.

Just look at the Hokies’ run-pass ratio. In victories over North Carolina State and Duke they ran on 68.4% of their snaps (91 of 133).

The only ACC team remotely close to running the ball as often is Notre Dame at 62.3%.

Tech’s devotion to the run is rooted in Herbert, the graduate transfer from Kansas whose performance at Duke was historic on multiple levels.