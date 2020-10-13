Teel: Hooker right QB for Hokies, especially in this season of offense

Getting the quarterback right is paramount for head football coaches. Whiff on that decision and you imperil the season, if not your paycheck.
Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente, in concert with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brad Cornelsen, chose well in 2016. The Hokies won the ACC Coastal Division as junior college transfer Jerod Evans directed an offense that averaged 35 points a game, the program’s best since 2003.
Similarly, Josh Jackson proved to be the correct starter in 2017 and ’18. The lone debatable call of Fuente’s Blacksburg tenure was last season: Ryan Willis, who performed erratically but admirably in relief of the injured Jackson in ’18, instead of Hendon Hooker or Quincy Patterson.
Tech opened 0-2 in the conference with Willis at quarterback before closing 5-1 in the league with Hooker starting.
Fuente and Cornelsen confronted another quarterback decision this week: Hooker or Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister. They tabbed Hooker to start Saturday against Boston College, and given the early scoring trends of this pandemic season, it’s even more urgent that they selected wisely.
Last week’s 56-45 loss at North Carolina indicates they did.
Burmeister played all but three plays in the first half, and the Hokies averaged 5.17 yards per snap and scored 14 points with him on the field. Under Hooker’s direction, Tech averaged 7.54 yards per play and scored 31 points.
Part of that disparity was Khalil Herbert running more often and, therefore, more effectively in the second half. Another part was Hooker upgrading the passing game.
Regardless, data and the eye test say that Hooker deserves to start versus Boston College.
Fuente, a former quarterback at Oklahoma and Murray State, named Hooker the starter during preseason, but a health scare unrelated to COVID-19 shelved Hooker for multiple weeks of training camp. He was unavailable for the Hokies’ opening victory over North Carolina State and dressed but did not play in a win at Duke.
Some Tech faithful question why Hooker didn’t start against UNC, and it’s a fair point. But missed practice time compromises conditioning and on-the-field chemistry, and for what it’s worth, N.C. State took the same deliberate approach with incumbent quarterback Devin Leary after COVID quarantining sidelined him for 20 days of training camp.
Leary has since thrown six touchdown passes and one interception in road upsets of Pittsburgh and Virginia.
Such production has been the college football norm in 2020. The ACC is on pace for its second-highest scoring season — teams are averaging a combined 58.3 points in conference games, second only to 59.3 in 2012 — and last Saturday, Alabama and Ole Miss staged the highest-scoring regulation contest in SEC history, a 63-48 Crimson Tide victory.
Nine of the 14 ACC teams that played last week scored more than 30 points, and five scored more than 40, including Virginia Tech and North Carolina — the Tar Heels’ 56-45 win was the highest-scoring game in series history.
Given teams’ lack of spring practice and summer conditioning, plus uncertain training camps, the outbursts surprise Fuente.
“I would have thought it would be the other way around,” he said. “Pretty much every year I’ve ever coached, you go out in the spring, and the offense can’t really make a first down on the defense. No matter where you’re at [as a team], no matter how good or bad you are. It’s just really difficult to get timing, to get execution down.”
Based on observation and without crunching the numbers, Fuente wondered if a slight uptick in defensive penalties is helping offenses. ACC stats don’t break down flags against the offense and defense, but overall, penalties in league play have increased from 12.4 to 14 per game.
UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall attributes the rise in scoring to the virus’ impact and the continued evolution of college quarterbacks. He said too often during preseason camp coaches had to decide whether conditioning or playbook installation was most important.
COVID-19 has especially affected Virginia Tech’s defense, where Fuente believes every team is most vulnerable. His certainly has been — the Hokies rank last among 15 ACC teams in scoring defense at 37 points a game.
“I know that’s what scares me,” Fuente said. “We talk about the game being safe and being down numbers. You can manipulate it on offense and usually find a way to go out there. But on the defensive side, you’re stuck out there, and you can’t punt. So being thin on that side is really scary.”
Making the quarterback more essential than ever.
