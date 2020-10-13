Teel: Hooker right QB for Hokies, especially in this season of offense

Nine of the 14 ACC teams that played last week scored more than 30 points, and five scored more than 40, including Virginia Tech and North Carolina — the Tar Heels’ 56-45 win was the highest-scoring game in series history.

Given teams’ lack of spring practice and summer conditioning, plus uncertain training camps, the outbursts surprise Fuente.

“I would have thought it would be the other way around,” he said. “Pretty much every year I’ve ever coached, you go out in the spring, and the offense can’t really make a first down on the defense. No matter where you’re at [as a team], no matter how good or bad you are. It’s just really difficult to get timing, to get execution down.”

Based on observation and without crunching the numbers, Fuente wondered if a slight uptick in defensive penalties is helping offenses. ACC stats don’t break down flags against the offense and defense, but overall, penalties in league play have increased from 12.4 to 14 per game.

UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall attributes the rise in scoring to the virus’ impact and the continued evolution of college quarterbacks. He said too often during preseason camp coaches had to decide whether conditioning or playbook installation was most important.