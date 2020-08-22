Teel: Virginia Tech assistant Kevin Giltner mapped out his basketball coaching path early

Winter’s inexorable darkness aside, Iceland awed Kevin Giltner. Mountains, volcanoes, beaches, waterfalls: Just about every landscape you can imagine can be found in a country the size of Virginia.
“You’re on one part of the island and you feel like you’re on Mars,” Giltner said. “You’re on another part of the island and you feel like you’re in New York City. It’s got it all.”
But even as he reveled in the sights, even as he fulfilled a dream to play professional basketball, Giltner yearned to return stateside.
He wasn’t homesick, mind you. He wanted to start the career path he had long charted: college coaching.
“I was a really, really, really average player over there,” said Giltner, Virginia Tech’s newly minted assistant coach. “The whole time, to be honest, I was thinking about coaching. … Truth be told, probably half-in, half-out the whole time. I had, like, FOMO, right? Fear of missing out. I wanted to be back home. I wanted to be coaching.”
So after a season in Iceland, where winter daylight lasts a meager 4-5 hours, Giltner returned to his alma mater, Wofford, to become head coach Mike Young’s director of basketball operations. The two have been a team since.
Giltner accompanied Young from Wofford to Virginia Tech last year in an administrative role and ascended to assistant coach this offseason. The promotion was a natural.
“He’s smart, a good coach, and a terrific person,” Young said. “He played for me, and I was able to give him his start in coaching, and he just continues to get better. I am thankful he’s with me, and those closest to our program understand how much I rely on him.”
Giltner, 30, is the youngest assistant coach among the ACC’s 15 men’s basketball programs, but he’s played or worked under Young for 11 of the past 12 seasons.
“He’s been with Coach Young for so long and knows exactly what Coach Young likes in players,” former Wofford star Fletcher Magee said. “He’s going to recruit the right type of guys and hold people accountable.”
Magee observed that dynamic first-hand from 2015-19. He made an NCAA Division I record 509 career 3-pointers and as a senior led the Terriers to a 30-5 record and NCAA tournament upset of Seton Hall.
Giltner was an assistant coach throughout Magee’s four seasons. He worked primarily with guards, a role he’ll reprise at Tech, where he replaced Antwon Jackson, now at East Carolina.
Young’s offense is predicated on spacing, ball movement and player motion, the better to create open 3-pointers. Giltner made a team-high 86 3s as a Wofford senior in 2011-12, and Magee said “he can definitely still shoot it.”
“I feel like I have a good idea of what Coach Young wants out of those [wing] positions because I played it, and I’ve been with him for a long time,” Giltner said.” So I feel like I can relate to not only what they’re going through in learning the offense, but also the development part of it.”
Giltner was a consummate developmental project.
The son of a former Vanderbilt defensive lineman — three uncles also played Division I football — Giltner was a marginal quarterback, gave up football as a high school sophomore and grew into a 6-foot-6 shooting guard. He was a three-year reserve at Wofford before averaging 14.8 points and 38 minutes as a senior to earn all-Southern Conference honors.
Giltner doesn’t consider himself patient, but transferring never crossed his mind during his first three college seasons. The Terriers were winning — they reached the 2010 and ’11 NCAA tournaments, their first as Division I members — and he was thriving as a business economics major and plotting his coaching career.
“Coach, coach, coach,” Giltner said. “All day. All day long, I wanted to coach. I just happened to be better at math, the business side, the economic side. … That’s something that’s real-world. It’s applicable to a lot of walks of life … and I enjoyed it. But I always wanted to coach.”
His year as Young’s ops director at Wofford furthered those aspirations, the long hours editing video, coordinating travel and monitoring academic progress providing a glimpse of a program’s inner workings. When Darris Nichols left the Wofford staff for a position at Louisiana Tech, Young elevated Giltner to assistant coach, a job he held for five years, until the Hokies hired Young.
“Coach Young absolutely took … a gamble,” Giltner said of landing a Division I assistant’s gig at 24. “I just tried not to screw that up.”
Giltner could have remained at Wofford last year when the Terriers promoted Young’s top assistant, Jay McAuley, to head coach. But Giltner trusts Young implicitly, and Young’s offer to join the Tech staff in an off-the-court role — special assistant to the head coach was the job title — prevailed.
“I’ve been riding [Young’s] coattails ever since” signing with Wofford out of high school, Giltner said.
Last season’s 16-16 ride was bumpy, but the 2020-21 Hokies have an intriguing mix of returnees and newcomers. With athletes back on campus since last month, Giltner has had his first opportunities to work on the floor with veterans such as Tyrece Radford, Wabissa Bede, Jalen Cone, Hunter Cattoor and Nahiem Alleyne, plus freshman Joe Bamisile and transfer Cartier Diarra.
Giltner’s July appointment coincided with the most important month of the offseason recruiting calendar. But the COVID-19 crisis grounded college coaches, and instead of traveling to summer events in Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla., and North Augusta, S.C., they’re guiding prospects on virtual campus tours.
And who knows when, or even if, the season will begin? The NCAA expects to determine next month whether games can start in early November as scheduled.
“Let’s figure out this pandemic and let’s play some ball, man,” Giltner said. “We want to see what we got.”