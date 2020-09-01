Transfer Raheem Blackshear wins appeal to play this season for Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, a transfer from Rutgers who had his NCAA waiver to play this season denied, has won his appeal, a source said Tuesday.

At Rutgers, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound Philadelphia native amassed 912 rushing yards, 810 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He played in 27 games for the Scarlet Knights but, after starting the first four games of last season, decided to redshirt. Ultimately, he elected to transfer to Tech.

Last month, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said Blackshear was splitting his practice time in camp between running back and wide receiver.

“I’ve only seen him practice football four times, but he’s a pretty remarkable talent,” said Fuente. “There’s probably four to five positions on either side of the ball that he could play. I mean, he is talented, highly intelligent and rarely skilled.”

Blackshear joins an intriguing stable of backs for the Hokies.

Tech’s leading rusher last season, Deshawn McClease, left early to declare for the NFL draft, but the Hokies return senior Jalen Holston, sophomore Keshawn King and redshirt freshman Tahj Gary, among others.