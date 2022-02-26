UVA absorbs gut-wrenching loss to Florida State on long pass, 3-pointer at the buzzer

CHARLOTTESVILLE – On one end of the play, a sixth-year senior from Louisiana working on a master’s degree in meteorology. On the other, a freshman star from Atlanta with 28 games of college experience.

That’s the duo that likely did in Virginia’s NCAA tournament hopes on Saturday.

Freshman Matthew Cleveland’s long catch-and-shoot 3-pointer at the buzzer, off a three-quarter-court pass from senior Harrison Prieto, lifted Florida State to 64-63 win over UVA in the team’s final home game of the regular season.

“We’ve been close on the edge in a lot of games,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “You can’t play with fire like that.”

Cleveland scored 20 points, 14 in the second half, including FSU’s last eight in the final 45 seconds.

“He’s always on point. He doesn’t get rattled,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “He realized we needed somebody to step up and give us a little extra oomph and he rose to the occasion.”

Cleveland’s late heroics stunned a desperate UVA team that had won five of its past seven games, snatching away a win in a game the Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) – seeking an eighth straight NCAA appearance – led by 11 with 10:56 to play.

While FSU (15-13, 8-10) mounted its big charge in the final minutes, Bennett said he saw cracks in the defense from the opening tip Saturday.

“Yes, we lost on that shot, but when you drop a tough game like that you look at opening play of the game we even didn’t know who we had and that’s a bucket,” Bennett said. “Some of those things should just not happen. Some of the careless plays, that stings.”

Senior forward Jayden Gardner scored 21 points to lead Virginia, which is now 6-5 in games decided by five points or fewer. Junior guard Armaan Franklin added 13 and sophomore center Francisco Caffaro had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

On his senior day, guard Kihei Clark scored 7 points, had six assists and just one turnover, but that came in a key spot with 15 seconds to play. Leading 60-59, UVA put the ball in Clark’s hands at the top of the circle. But while looking for a lane to drive for a potential game-clinching basket, Clark lost the ball.

Virginia got it back thanks to a steal by fellow senior Kody Stattmann, who pushed the ball ahead to Franklin, who was quickly fouled. Franklin hit 1 of 2 free throws, opening the door for Cleveland to tie the game 61-61 with a driving layup with 6 seconds left.

Franklin redeemed himself, getting back his inbounds pass to Kadin Shedrick, driving up the court, pulling up at the top of the key and hitting a jumper to give UVA a 63-61 lead with 1 second to play.

But Prieto’s long inbounds pass found Cleveland, who pulled up a good 30 feet from the basket with Franklin closing in on him and hit the game-winner.

“The pass might have been better than the shot,” said Hamilton of the long throw by Prieto, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The loss all but ends Virginia’s hopes for an at-large bid to the NCAAs going into next weekend’s regular-season finale at Louisville. The Cavaliers most likely need to win next month’s ACC tournament in Brooklyn and claim the league’s automatic bid.

If not, UVA could be NIT-bound for the first time since 2013. Would the program accept an invitation to the secondary event?

“I don’t even know where we’re at right now,” said Bennett. “Of course, we want to play, but that’s probably not the best time to ask me that. We just want to get rested, get ready to play and play as best we can heading to Louisville and then take it the next step at a time.”