UVA-Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for Dec. 12
Shielded Justin Fuente

The Hokies committed themselves to safety protocols in practices, like the face guard worn by strength and conditioning coach Ben Hilgart, but an outbreak on campus still infiltrated the team.

 Mike Barber

The annual rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Blacksburg, the latest the Hokies and Cavaliers have ever met on the football field.

The game was originally slated for Sept. 19 at Tech but had to be postponed after positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine tracing left the Hokies too short-handed to field a team.

Saturday, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock indicated the hope was to play the game sooner.

“We would settle for any date, and that one at the end of the season would shape up nicely. If there’s a way we could do it earlier, we would like that, too,” said Babcock.

The Hokies had won 15 straight games against UVA before last year’s 39-30 Cavaliers’ victory in Charlottesville.

