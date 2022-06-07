Va. Tech baseball team to play Oklahoma in Blacksburg Super Regional

The Virginia Tech and Oklahoma baseball teams will square off at 3 p.m. Friday in Game 1 of the Blacksburg Super Regional at English Field.

The schedules for the eight Super Regionals were announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Game 1 of the Blacksburg Super Regional will air on ESPN2.

Game 2 of the Blacksburg Super Regional will be held at noon Saturday and will be televised by ESPNU.

A third game, if necessary, would be played Sunday at a time to be determined.

Virginia Tech (44-12) beat Columbia to win the Blacksburg Regional on Sunday night. The Hokies are in the Super Regionals for the first time.

Oklahoma (40-21) rallied to beat No. 13 overall seed Florida 5-4 on Monday night to win the Gainesville Regional. The Sooners beat Florida 7-2 in Game 1 of the regional finals Sunday night, forcing Monday's decisive Game 2 of the finals.

The Sooners trailed Florida 3-1 on Monday before scoring four runs in the top of the eighth to grab a 5-3 lead. The game was interrupted in the seventh inning by a weather delay.

The Sooners are in a Super Regional for the first time since 2013, when they beat the Hokies in the Blacksburg Regional final.

Virginia Tech last played the Sooners in a 2018 game in South Carolina, winning 14-6.

Oklahoma is one of five teams that made this year's Super Regionals despite not being one of the top 16 overall seeds and despite not being home for its regional.